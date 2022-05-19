The Tolan Group Recruits CEO for PE-Backed U.S. Mobile Health Exams

May 19, 2022 – The Tolan Group (TTG) has placed Shaun Ginter as CEO of U.S. Mobile Health Exams (USMHE) in Jacksonville, FL. He replaces Paul Hassan, who founded the company in 2011. Kaye Johnson, managing partner, and Jennifer Chee, vice president, led the search assignment. “I see tremendous growth opportunities at USMHE, and I’m thrilled to be leading this company to its next level of growth,” said Mr. Ginter. “I want to thank Potomac Equity and Paul Hassan for this exciting opportunity, and I see great things on the horizon to grow our footprint and scale our operations while we continue to deliver high-quality services to our customers across the U.S.”

Mr. Ginter most recently served as president and CEO of Boston-based Urgent Care Centers of New England, Inc., doing business as CareWell Urgent Care Quincy, MA. Prior to that, he was the COO of Solantic Walk-In Urgent Care (now CareSpot) of Jacksonville, FL, one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers. During his time with Solantic, the company grew from 11 to 37 clinics. Mr. Ginter has also held executive positions as the CEO of Goverline and Blue Medical Supply Inc. and was a regional VP for Rite Aid Drug stores.

USMHE is a portfolio company of Potomac Equity Partners LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm. USMHE is a provider of mobile health testing and examination services. The firm specializes in occupational health tests and health screenings for commercial customers who are subject to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation employee testing requirements.

Related: The Tolan Group Recruits CFO for Georgia Urology

Potomac Equity Partners is a Washington, D.C.-based private equity investment firm focused on providing superior equity returns through close partnership and collaboration with its portfolio company management team members. Potomac Equity Partners acquired U.S. Mobile Health Exams in February. “Potomac Equity is honored to be partnered with U.S. Mobile Health Exams and looks forward to working with the company going forward to help it realize its full potential and capitalize on the positive macro tailwinds of the occupational health and workplace safety industries through a more focused and aggressive growth strategy,” said John Bates, founder and partner of Potomac Equity Partners.

Proven Recruiters

The Tolan Group is a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare and Life Sciences executive search firm. It provides recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and the behavioral health segments of the healthcare market. The firm is based in St Augustine, FL, with satellite offices in Atlanta; Philadelphia; Appleton, WI; Orlando, FL; Charlotte, NC; and Tampa, FL.

The Tolan Group Recruits CFO for Bristol Hospice

The Tolan Group (TTG) recently placed Jerry Copeland as the new CFO of Bristol Hospice in Salt Lake City, UT. Kaye Johnson, managing partner, and Jennifer Chee, vice president, led the search efforts. “Having worked with Bristol Hospice on a previous search assignment, we were excited to work with them again and see Jerry Copeland join the executive team there,” said Ms. Johnson. “Jerry was a perfect match given his experience, track record, and desire to succeed. We know he will be instrumental in carrying on the success that Bristol has become known for throughout the hospice community.”

Mr. Copeland is a hands-on CFO and an executive leader with the experience to help grow and scale organizations within the hospice sector. He was previously CFO at Reliant at Home in Plano, TX, and Sage Hospice in Dallas. As CFO, Mr. Copeland had full financial oversight and responsibility for monthly financial reviews with operators, financial reporting, preparation, and presentation to the board. In addition, he oversaw the annual budget, cash flow projection, revenue cycle management, and billing for the organizations he served.

Timothy J. Tolan is CEO and managing partner for The Tolan Group. He has conducted searches for CEOs, CIOs, COOs, CFOs, presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents of business development and product development, and sales professionals. He has worked with large and small cap companies, as well as privately held and early-stage companies. In addition to his executive search experience, Mr. Tolan has been in the healthcare technology field for over 25 years holding executive-level positions for companies both public and private.

Ms. Johnson most recently served as chief operating officer at The Tolan Group before being elevated to the co-CEO post in February. She leads day-to-day operations, major projects and is responsible for all search execution for the firm. She directs the project team responsible for sourcing and qualifying candidates for placement. Since joining the firm, Ms. Johnson has placed C-suite, EVPs, SVPs, VPs, and countless individual contributors in sales, marketing, product management, as well as technical and clinical talent.

Ms. Chee has more than 10 years of experience within the healthcare industry. She has experience in EHR/EMR, registration solutions, HIPAA, payer/provider relationships, revenue cycle, and EMTALA. She has placed senior executives, product management professionals, sales leaders, as well as individual contributors.

Related: The Tolan Group Recruits CFO for Pharmalogic Holdings

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media