The Tolan Group Recruits CFO for Pharmalogic Holdings

August 4, 2021 – Chief financial officers continue to be in high demand. Finding them is keeping many of the nation’s top recruitment operations busier than ever. The Tolan Group (TTG) recently placed Mark Attarian as the new CFO of Pharmalogic Holdings Inc. Managing partners Kaye Johnson and Rachel Gauthier and senior search consultant Jennifer Chee led the assignment.

“We were honored to work with Steve Chilinski, CEO of Pharmalogic, and his team on this engagement,” said Tim Russell, managing partner of The Tolan Group. “Due to Attarian’s successful track record of financial and operational success, our team believes he was the foremost candidate to help lead Pharmalogic to their next level of growth and expansion.”

“What I most appreciated about working with TTG was the high caliber of professional treatment I received from the entire team,” said Mr. Attarian. “From the first introductory call to the execution of an employment agreement, all calls and correspondence were returned in a timely manner; I was never pressured; and the dialogue was always focused, respectful, courteous and completely transparent. Over my long career in finance, business development and operations, I’ve worked with some of the most popular, prominent global executive recruiting firms. TTG ranks as one of the best of the best.”

Mr. Attarian is a financial and operational advisor to healthcare, pharma, SaaS, technology and manufacturing clients. Previously, he was CFO of a leading fertility provider with 103 clinical locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with $500 million in annual net revenue. Mr. Attarian managed all aspects of finance and accounting with significant emphasis on financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, audit, mergers and acquisitions, integration, fundraising, investor relations, strategic planning, key performance indicators and corporate development.

Pharmalogic is a PE backed, North American radiopharmaceutical and mobile PET/CT operations company dedicated to nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production. The company operates SPECT (single-photon emission computerized tomography) or pet (positron emission tomography) radio-pharmacies and mobile CT to offer a suite of solutions addressing the challenges facing the nuclear imaging market. Pharmalogic provides compounds and dispenses patient-specific intravenous drugs and services for diagnostic imaging and radiopharmaceutical therapies.

Proven Search Firm

Established in 2005, The Tolan Group provides executive search services for behavioral health, substance abuse, human services, healthcare software and services, health plans/payers, software and services vendors that support the healthcare continuum as well as life sciences and biopharma. The firm is based in St Augustine, FL, with satellite offices in Atlanta; Philadelphia; Appleton, WI; and Tampa, FL.

Ms. Johnson is chief operating officer at The Tolan Group. She has been overseeing all facets of the firm since 2005. Ms. Johnson leads the day-to-day operations, major projects and is responsible for all search execution for the firm. She directs the project team responsible for sourcing and qualifying candidates for placement. Since joining the firm, Ms. Johnson has placed C-suite, EVPs, SVPs , VPs and countless individual contributors in sales, marketing, product management, technical and clinical talent.

Ms. Gauthier is vice president and practice leader for the healthcare software and services market and health plan and payer market. As a search consultant she partners with executives and hiring managers to find C-suite executives, EVPs, SVPs, VPs and sales, marketing and product management candidates. Ms. Gauthier has also placed entire leadership teams for early stage companies.

Ms. Chee has more than 10 years of experience within the healthcare industry. She has experience in EHR/EMR, registration solutions, HIPAA, payer/provider relationships, revenue cycle and EMTALA. She has placed senior executives, product management professionals, sales leaders as well as individual contributors.

