JM Search Assists Black Rifle Coffee Company with Chief Technology Officer Search

May 19, 2022 – JM Search, a senior-level talent provider serving private equity investors, portfolio companies, and Fortune 1000s, recently placed Christopher Clark as the new CTO of Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) in Salt Lake City, UT. Partner and co-IT executive practice leader Ben Millrood led the assignment along with partner Jamey Cummings. “Chris’s tremendous breadth of technology and supply chain experience will provide a competitive edge as we continue to scale all parts of our business, integrating our digitally native foundation to create our omnichannel flywheel model,” said Evan Hafer, founder and CEO of BRCC. “He brings decades of experience and fulfills our commitment to add the world-class talent we need to execute our growth plans. Most importantly, he’s a veteran who is passionate about our mission and values.”

A 25-year technology professional with deep retail experience, Mr. Clark most recently served as chief information officer of Levi Strauss & Co. In this role, he had the responsibility of accelerating technology investments and digital innovation. Prior to that, Mr. Clark was VP of supply chain solutions at lululemon athletica, working as a partner between technology and the business to achieve enterprise goals, including supporting revenue growth from $700 million to $1.6 billion. His career also includes multiple senior leadership positions at GAP Inc., where he led technology related to global supply chain systems and global application delivery operations. His private sector experience followed five years of military service as an aviation officer in the U.S. Army after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

“I’m excited to bring what I’ve learned in my two decades working for iconic American retailers to BRCC,” said Mr. Clark. “The company is growing rapidly and as part of our technology innovation, I’ll focus on delivering speed, agility, and quality as we scale. I’m passionate about technology, about joining the leadership team of this remarkable, fast-growing company, and about the opportunity in front of us, but I’m most excited about helping Black Rifle deliver on its mission. I believe wholeheartedly in Evan’s notion of profit with a purpose, and in my mind there are few higher purposes than serving the Veteran community.”

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee. BRCC, as a newly public company, continues to build the team needed to meet the significant demand for BRCC products. The company is at the early stages of a multi-decade growth strategy, fueled by rapidly expanding its community and leveraging its powerful omni-channel platform.

Trusted Advisors

JM Search is an advisor to CEOs, investors, and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing, and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. Its clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search recruiting team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise, and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors.

Mr. Millrood brings more than 35 years of IT management consulting and leadership experience, delivering solutions to clients ranging from start-up to Fortune 500 enterprises. He specializes in placing chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief data officers, chief digital officers, chief enterprise architects, and chief information security officers. Mr. Millrood also has done considerable search work on SVP/VP level searches for engineering, data, architecture, infrastructure, program management, professional services, and customer care. He works closely with both private equity/venture capital backed portfolio companies and public enterprise companies.

Mr. Cummings is a member of JM Search’s cybersecurity and IT executives practice. He has more than 14 years of executive recruiting experience and is a recognized leader in advising organizations on the recruitment, assessment, development, and retention of technology and security and risk management talent. His clients have varied from large global corporations to high growth, entrepreneurial, and private equity owned companies. In addition to chief information officers, chief information security officers, and their key leaders, he also has experience leading the recruitment of CEOs and top executives for cybersecurity technology companies and managed security services providers.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media