The Tolan Group Recruits CFO for Bristol Hospice

April 26, 2022 – The Tolan Group (TTG) recently placed Jerry Copeland as the new CFO of Bristol Hospice in Salt Lake City, UT. Kaye Johnson, managing partner, and Jennifer Chee, vice president, led the search efforts. “Having worked with Bristol Hospice on a previous search assignment, we were excited to work with them again and see Jerry Copeland join the executive team there,” said Ms. Johnson. “Jerry was a perfect match given his experience, track record, and desire to succeed. We know he will be instrumental in carrying on the success that Bristol has become known for throughout the hospice community.”

Mr. Copeland is a hands-on CFO and an executive leader with the experience to help grow and scale organizations within the hospice sector. He was previously CFO at Reliant at Home in Plano, TX, and Sage Hospice in Dallas. As CFO, Mr. Copeland had full financial oversight and responsibility for monthly financial reviews with operators, financial reporting, preparation, and presentation to the board. In addition, he oversaw the annual budget, cash flow projection, revenue cycle management, and billing for the organizations he served.

As a growth-oriented executive, Mr. Copeland is expected to play a vital role in managing capital for the growth and expansion of Bristol’s services. His expertise in M&A activity is expected to help guide Bristol Hospice to achieve its robust expansion plans and expand its service area.

Founded in 2006, Bristol Hospice is a provider of hospice and palliative care services serving patients, families, and communities across multiple locations in over 12 states.

Proven Recruiters

Established in 2005, The Tolan Group, a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare and Life Sciences executive search firm provides executive search services for healthcare services, healthcare technology and behavioral health for private equity and their portfolio companies. The firm is based in St Augustine, FL, with satellite offices in Atlanta; Philadelphia; Appleton, WI; Orlando, Charlotte, and Tampa.

Timothy J. Tolan is CEO and managing partner for The Tolan Group. He has conducted searches for CEOs, CIOs, COOs, CFOs, presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents of business development and product development, and sales professionals. He has worked with large and small cap companies, as well as privately held and early-stage companies. In addition to his executive search experience, Mr. Tolan has been in the healthcare technology field for over 25 years holding executive-level positions for companies both public and private.

Ms. Johnson most recently served as chief operating officer at The Tolan Group before being elevated to the co-CEO post in February. She leads day-to-day operations, major projects and is responsible for all search execution for the firm. She directs the project team responsible for sourcing and qualifying candidates for placement. Since joining the firm, Ms. Johnson has placed C-suite, EVPs, SVPs, VPs, and countless individual contributors in sales, marketing, product management, as well as technical and clinical talent.

Executive Search Firms Shatter Growth Records as Surge Into 2022 Intensifies Market demand for talent remains red hot, in the U.S. and around the globe, and executive search firms are key beneficiaries. According to Hunt Scanlon Media, growth across the sector points in one direction: private equity. PE-backed companies have been key business drivers for search firms, said Hunt Scanlon in a recent market intelligence report, and the biggest winners are specialist recruitment boutiques.

“Filling PE mandates is fast and furious work for us,” said Tim Tolan, founder and managing partner of The Tolan Group, a dedicated healthcare services/ healthcare tech talent provider that has zeroed in on working with midcap private equity firms. Tolan Group is at the vanguard of a slew of small, nimble recruiting firms that are growing feverishly just under the radar of their Top 50 rivals.

Ms. Chee has more than 10 years of experience within the healthcare industry. She has experience in EHR/EMR, registration solutions, HIPAA, payer/provider relationships, revenue cycle, and EMTALA. She has placed senior executives, product management professionals, sales leaders, as well as individual contributors.

Recent CFO Search

The Tolan Group recently placed Paul Valenti as the new CFO of The Plastic Surgery Center. “It was a privilege to work with Dr. Elkwood and the hiring team to bring on such a crucial member of the executive staff,” said Ms. Johnson. “We felt like Mr. Valenti was the perfect fit to help lead The Plastic Surgery Center in their next level of growth and expansion.”

The Plastic Surgery Center is the largest plastic surgery practice in New Jersey, attracting patients from across the country and around the globe. It is distinguished by its reputation for the outstanding training and background of its surgeons. The Plastic Surgery Center uniquely houses The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction, its reconstructive entity, which focuses on an array of nerve surgeries and other cutting-edge reconstructive procedures to treat various debilitating conditions for patients who were previously told nothing could be done to help them.

