StevenDouglas Appoints CEO

July 15, 2022 – Executive search firm StevenDouglas has named Matt Shore as CEO, succeeding Steve Sadaka, who will assume the role of chairman and founder. “Matt truly embodies the core values that StevenDouglas was founded on. He is always committed to doing what’s best for our employees, clients, and candidates, as well as his community,” said Mr. Sadaka. “I couldn’t think of a better partner as we continue to expand StevenDouglas while keeping our amazing culture intact.”

“I am honored and humbled to officially take on the CEO role, and extremely proud of the incredible team we have built here at StevenDouglas,” said Mr. Shore. “Steve is really the soul of this firm, and without his vision and influence we’d never be in this amazing position. I am so grateful for the opportunity, and truly committed to maintaining our exceptional culture while helping guide our teams to create successful outcomes for our clients and candidates.”

Mr. Shore joined StevenDouglas in 2006, playing an integral role in the firm’s expansion. He initially joined the firm to launch the interim resources practice and after one year was promoted to president to help scale the search business as well. Since then, Mr. Shore has helped the firm opportunistically expand from one office and 15 employees when he joined, into a national firm with 22 offices and 150 professionals.

“Over the years, I would describe our hiring strategy to being one of situational opportunists,” said Mr. Shore. “We do not typically go after a market and try to find someone in that market. Our approach is typically to find great people and then add them to an existing team or build a team around them in a market or practice area. As I think about where I want to invest of our money in human capital, we want to focus first in geographies where we already have a footprint to build off of and we want to continue to add talent in practices where we are already a strong player and want to add more capability.”

Established in 1984, StevenDouglas is a boutique executive search and interim resources firm. Its client base is industry agnostic and ranges from start-ups and emerging middle-market to Fortune 500 companies and private equity firms. StevenDouglas has experience in a variety of key areas of expertise, as well as rapid-growth, highly competitive practices, such as IT staffing and consulting. The firm is headquartered in Miami.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media