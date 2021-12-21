Diversified Search Group Appoints CEO

A top 10-ranked executive search firm prepares for big growth and expansion with a key leadership appointment. Aileen Alexander will set Diversified Search Group on a new course, pivoting the firm to a more tech, digital, and security-driven orientation across key practice areas including life sciences, energy, technology, financial services, private equity, consumer & retail, supply chain, industrial, and the sports, media, and entertainment sectors. Delivering transformational, high impact, diverse leaders will be central to her mandate across the firm’s growing stable of female-founded recruiting businesses.

December 21, 2021 – Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries , has appointed vice chairman Aileen K. Alexander to chief executive officer, reporting to Judith M. von Seldeneck, founder and chair. Ms. Alexander’s accession comes following Dale E. Jones’ recent decision to step down after nine years as CEO.

Under Mr. Jones’s leadership, the firm’s revenue grew from $27 million to more than $100 million. Mr. Jones will remain with the firm as a senior adviser, serving clients in its corporate board and CEO practice. “I would like to thank Dale for his leadership and the significant contributions he’s made to this firm. He has cemented his legacy as a pioneer in this industry and as a transformative leader in the growth of Diversified Search Group,” said Ms. Seldeneck. “The board and our management team believe that Aileen Alexander is the ideal leader to position our company for even greater growth and success in the future as we focus on cultivating new leaders for this changing world.”

Executive Recruiters & Talent Leaders

Reveal Market Forecast

The pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption to executive search activity in 2020. Executive recruiters spent the better part of last year resetting expectations in the midst of an unprecedented interruption to their business. But according to recruiting industry leaders interviewed for this report, the search business is turning a significant corner.

We take a critical look back, examine search firm performance, and uncover fresh market opportunities. Leading executive recruiters offer up their viewpoints, and forecasts, for 2021. The good news: optimism reigns. And that means we could be in for one of the biggest growth spurts the executive search sector has enjoyed in years. Here’s our latest thinking. A special thanks to our co-sponsor: N2Growth! Buy your copy today!

Ms. Alexander is known as a values-driven, innovative, and people-first leader. She has had a distinct mix of clients spanning large, multinational, and mid-cap corporations, as well as high-growth start-ups across a wide range of industries. Before joining DSG, Ms. Alexander was a managing partner with Korn Ferry and held positions in the Defense Department and on the Armed Services Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. With a background in international security and defense policy, Ms. Alexander is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, and earned a master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School. She is a military veteran, having served as a captain in the U.S. Army.

Related: Diversified Search Group Adds Veteran Recruitment Leader as a Managing Director

At DSG, Ms. Alexander has served as vice chair, corporate practice lead, and is a purpose- and performance-driven advocate for all parts of the firm. “I joined Diversified Search Group because of their purpose and their people and am humbled and excited by the opportunity to continue to bring exceptional service to our clients as we continue to deliver on our mission and chart our course for the future,” said Ms. Alexander.

Proven Innovator

“Aileen Alexander is an innovator,” said Ms. von Seldeneck. “Her exceptional experience and industry insights will contribute significantly not only to our rapidly growing firm, but also to our clients as we cultivate new leadership for a changing world.”

Based in Philadelphia, Aileen Alexander is a recognized leader in the executive search and talent management industry, having led C-suite and board level searches from large, global corporations to high growth entrepreneurial companies. She leverages her expertise in technology, cybersecurity, risk management, leadership, and succession planning to enable clients to achieve their purpose and strategic priorities. Ms. Alexander is committed to ensuring client service that is creative, nimble, responsive, and centered on people first and building diverse teams that drive innovation, growth, and inclusive cultures.

“Our firm is – and always has been – focused on building authentic, long-lasting relationships with leaders,” said Mr. Jones. “Aileen’s reputation as a leader in the industry who puts people first will help us to drive even greater collective impact for our clients.”

“Diversified Search Group’s foundation and purpose inspire me,” Ms. Alexander said. “They are pioneers in the industry with a long track record of delivering diverse and inclusive leadership across industries. I’m energized to join the company at this moment and look forward to contributing to their momentum and growth.”

Diversified Search Group is a family of recruiting firms serving specialized sectors. The firm was founded almost five decades ago by Judith M. von Seldeneck for the express purpose of placing diverse candidates in client organizations. It is today the largest U.S. female-owned and founded firm in the executive recruitment industry.

Related: Diversified Search Group Names Vice Chair and Leader of Global Corporate Practice Group

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media