RevelOne Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for The Pro’s Closet

April 7, 2022 – Greenwood Village, CO-based executive search firm RevelOne has assisted in the recruitment of Kaitlin Cameron as the new chief marketing officer of The Pro’s Closet (TPC). Kim Thiel led the assignment. “Kaitlin’s addition to our executive team brings us into a new era – beginning our physical retail initiative and extending our brand and marketing presence to new audiences in widespread, comprehensive, and cogent ways,” said John Levisay, chief executive officer of TPC.

Ms. Cameron has 15-plus years working at the intersection of content, media, and consumer technology. She joins TPC after serving as the vice president of global consumer marketing at Burton Snowboards, where she spearheaded global digital marketing strategies that drove the company’s strategic shift towards direct-to-consumer marketing. Earlier in her career, she was vice president of strategic partnerships at Digital DUMBO. As chief marketing officer at TPC, Ms. Cameron will be responsible for all marketing and branding initiatives with a focus on omnichannel marketing, customer acquisition and retention, and performance marketing.

“Working in a passion-driven industry and community is unique and familiar territory,” said Ms. Cameron. “I’m thrilled by the opportunity to bring the same level of enthusiasm for snowsports that I had with Burton to the bike space and TPC. High-end outdoor goods are meaningful additions to people’s lives, and building a community around their sport, recreation, or leisure activity is an infinitely rewarding role. I look forward to elevating the content, marketing, and brand to new heights bringing us into the next era as a leader of responsible and memorable shopping experiences.”

The Pro’s Closet is the world’s largest brand for pre-owned bikes. The company purchases new and pre-owned bikes and accessories from manufacturers, retailers, and individuals. Each bike undergoes a rigorous certified pre-owned inspection and top-to-bottom service prior to sale. The Pro’s Closet Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

RevelOne is a specialized marketing recruiting firm that serves top VC and PE firms looking for key marketing hires. Its clients are an equal mix of B2C and B2B companies and the CEOs of innovative tech companies such as Lyft, Stitch Fix, Instacart, Everlane, Digital Ocean, Grammarly, eHarmony, Redfin, Udacity, and Zuora. RevelOne has also worked with top public companies such as Adobe, Yelp, Intuit, CapitalOne, Clorox, P&G, RedBubble, and Zappos.

Ms. Thiel, vice president of marketing and talent, has over 18 years of experience building and leading marketing teams and growth across a variety of industries including fintech, ecommerce, travel, recruiting, and cross border. By building her core functional expertise in digital marketing, marketing technology, and automation early in her career, she has been able to help companies like Orbitz, Walmart and Yahoo scale and grow. Ms. Thiel also has experience leading client teams and driving innovation for clients, both at an agency and at her own digital agency. Her past roles span business management, operations, and marketing for Fortune 500, VC and PE-back companies.

Chief Marketing Officers

As business becomes more global and complex, and power shifts from producers of goods and services to consumers, the chief marketing officer’s job of planning and coordinating marketing activities has become more challenging, recruiters say. Yet executive search firms are seeing no shortage of assignments for this important C-level position.

Here’s a sampling of recent chief marketing officer searches taken from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently assisted in the recruitment of Mark Gaydos as chief marketing officer of NASDAQ-traded CalAmp in Irvine, CA. Managing director and technology practice leader Lisa Hooker led the assignment along with Douglas Madden, managing director in the technology practice. “Mark’s proven product marketing leadership, demand generation expertise and deep understanding of enterprise software and technology companies will be extremely valuable to CalAmp as we continue our transformation to a leading software-as-a-service provider,” said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp.

Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, a co-founder of Artico Search, has placed Jen Jones as chief marketing officer of commercetools, a platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. In her new position, Ms. Jones oversees commercetools’ global brand, marketing, and corporate communications efforts, including brand strategy and design, customer marketing, demand generation, product marketing, marketing analytics and operations. Prior to joining commercetools, Ms. Jones was chief marketing officer at Dataminr. With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory.

ON Partners recently placed David Greenberg as the new chief marketing officer for Conversica , a provider of conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams. Consultant Aaron Clark led the assignment. “We’re addressing a real need with applied AI,” said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica. “I am thrilled for David to join our executive team roundtable. His experience in marketing leadership with practically every high-growth success in the Pacific Northwest will prove vital and contribute greatly to Conversica’s success in 2022. I need a powerhouse marketeer to guide Conversica to market growth and dominance in a time of explosive competition. I couldn’t be more excited to begin the year adding David’s energy and expertise.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media