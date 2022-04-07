Vetted Solutions Recruits CEO for Consumer Federation of America

April 7, 2022 – Washington, D.C.- based Vetted Solutions has recruited Susan Weinstock as the new president and CEO of the Consumer Federation of America (CFA). “After an exhaustive nationwide search process which considered 50 candidates for the position, CFA’s search committee, assisted by the search firm Vetted Solutions, recommended Ms. Weinstock to the CFA executive committee who immediately approved the appointment,” said CFA board chair Marceline White of Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition. Search committee chair Larry Blanchard said: “We had a large number of extremely qualified candidates to consider and after a very thorough vetting of all of them, Ms. Weinstock was the unanimous recommendation of the search committee.”

“After 39 years with the federation and four years as its leader, I’m 100 percent confident that CFA is in good hands with Susan Weinstock at the helm,” said Jack Gillis, CFA’s outgoing executive director and CEO. “Personally, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as CFA’s executive director/CEO and I know Susan will build on, and grow, CFA’s presence as a critically important public policy changemaker.”

Most recently, Ms. Weinstock served as AARP’s vice president of financial resilience programming. She is also a former CFA staffer. In that capacity, she was part of the team that pushed hard for the Dodd-Frank Act and the establishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Her background includes service in the office of then Congressman Edward Markey as well as 20 years in various positions at AARP. Ms. Weinstock has also been director of the consumer banking project at the Pew Charitable Trusts and director of the Office of Consumer Policy for the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“I am honored to be named as CFA’s next CEO,” said Ms. Weinstock. “I look forward to working with the staff and board to continue building on CFA’s long history of successfully supporting and protecting consumers on issues that are so vital to health and financial security like housing, product and food safety, financial services, insurance, and more.”

The Consumer Federation of America is an association of non-profit consumer organizations that was established in 1968 to advance the consumer interest through research, advocacy, and education. Today, nearly 300 of these groups participate in the federation and govern it through their representatives on the organization’s board of directors.

Vetted Solutions, a specialist in conducting non-profit, government, and association sector recruiting assignments, focuses on recruiting board members, CEOs and senior staff positions for prominent and well-known organizations nationwide. Recent searches that the firm has conducted include executive director for the Association for Creative Industries, chief operating officer for the American Society of Microbiology, executive director for the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and executive director of the American Academy of Optometry.

Jim Zaniello, the firm’s president and founder, has worked for more than two decades in positions ranging from non-profit executive director to publisher of a leading tool for non-profit executive search. He is also known to have an intimate understanding of the complex demands of the executive office through his own experience as executive director at several associations and non-profits.

