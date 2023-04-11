RevelOne Places Chief Marketing Officer for Incredible Health

April 11, 2023 – Greenwood Village, CO-based executive search firm RevelOne recently assisted in the recruitment of Peter Scherr as the new chief marketing officer for Incredible Health, a hiring platform that connects health systems with job-seeking nurses. He joins the company from Pagaya, a financial technology company, where he oversaw global marketing, design, and public relations functions. The search firm’s Katie Droke, vice president, and Caroline Fregeau, research analyst, spearheaded the assignment. “Congratulations Peter Scherr, Incredible Health’s new chief marketing officer!” said RevelOne in a statement. “Peter brings strong experience in leading large teams across performance, brand, PR, product, and organic marketing alongside expertise in developing corporate vision, mission, values, and visual identity. Thank you, Iman Abuzeid, co-founder and CEO at Incredible Health, for collaborating with our team throughout the search process.”

Prior to Pagaya, Mr. Scherr served as chief marketing officer at Vroom where he was responsible for brand development, performance marketing, sales, and public relations. At Vroom he helped scale monthly auto sales volume from 200 to over 8,000 per month. Prior to Vroom, Mr. Scherr held executive marketing leadership roles at Better.com, American Express, Warner Music Group, JetBlue, DoubleClick, and JPMorgan Chase. He holds an MBA from Wharton and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Lehigh University.

San Francisco-based Incredible Health was founded in 2017. The company helps health systems source permanent nurse talent, dramatically improve hiring operations, and hire permanent nurses in about three weeks. Nurses leverage Incredible Health’s free tools to manage their careers and find their nursing roles. “We’re basically Match.com for health systems and permanent nurse talent, powered by machine learning,” said Incredible Health. The company counts many of the top 50 hospitals nationwide among its customers, including Stanford, Cedars-Sinai, Baylor Scott & White, Johns Hopkins, Kaiser, and more.

Respected Recruiters

RevelOne is a specialized marketing recruiting firm that serves top VC and PE firms looking for key marketing hires. Its clients are an equal mix of B2C and B2B companies and the CEOs of innovative tech companies such as Lyft, Stitch Fix, Instacart, Everlane, Digital Ocean, Grammarly, eHarmony, Redfin, Udacity, and Zuora. RevelOne has also worked with top public companies such as Adobe, Yelp, Intuit, CapitalOne, Clorox, P&G, RedBubble, and Zappos.

Ms. Droke has over 10 years of experience as a senior recruiter building out high-functioning marketing teams and working across a variety of verticals. She is an experienced client manager with a demonstrated history of working for high-growth companies like Adobe, Bombas, and Zuora. She joined RevelOne six years ago working on senior executive searches, with an emphasis on top VC-backed companies in Fintech. Ms. Droke has worked with enterprise clients and consumer brands, and has become a specialist in complex product roles. She has helped to build out marketing teams for clients like Expanse, Freedom Financial, Trustly, and MyEyeDr. Prior to Revelone, she worked in-house recruiting for a high growth B2B marketing software company.

Ms. Fregeau is a business operations Analyst with RevelOne, supporting executive retained searches and business development research. She graduated from the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business, with a major in marketing and a minor in business ethics and legal studies. Since joining RevelOne, she has worked on a variety of roles for B2C and B2B companies, including VP of marketing positions.

