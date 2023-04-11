The Taplow Group Expands to Bulgaria

April 11, 2023 – Global recruiting consortium The Taplow Group has expanded to Sofia, Bulgaria with the addition of Top Skills Recruitment as its newest member firm. The new location further strengthens the firm’s global presence and expands its ability to serve clients in the region. With Eli Stoyneva and Dimitar Kalev as joint managing partners, The Taplow Group, Bulgaria, will offer executive search, interim, human capital, and board advisory services. “With a deep understanding of the local market and business landscape, both the leaders are well-positioned to help businesses find the right leaders to drive their growth and success,” The Taplow Group said.

“We are delighted to welcome Eli and Dimitar and their knowledgeable and experienced team to The Taplow Group,” said Mark Firth, chairman. “Bulgaria is an enormously important business region, situated in Southeast Europe with a strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, a country already serving as a regional hub for international clients and local businesses expanding and exporting globally.”

Bulgaria has an emerging market economy in the upper middle-income range, where the private sector accounts for more than 80 percent of GDP. Its labor force is comprised of 2.45 million people, seven percent of whom are employed in agriculture, 35 percent in industry, and 58 percent in the services sector. Tourism is the biggest contributor to its economic growth.

“Taplow Bulgaria is well served by their extensive team of experts, established locally for over 15 years, with vast expertise in, but not limited to, the ICT and digital, finance, business process outsourcing, industry, construction, and engineering sectors,” Mr. Firth said.

“We’re more than delighted to join The Taplow Group,” said Ms. Stoyneva and Mr. Kalev, who will now serve as joint managing partners of The Taplow Group Bulgaria. “Our common mission and vision are what brought us together and we’re excited to have found partners, who share our values.”

“This development is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to increase its global reach and strengthen its position as a leading player in the executive search industry, enabling us to serve our clients in more locations and markets,” The Taplow Group said.

Established in 2002, The Taplow Group is located across six continents in 20 countries. Its partner firms offer executive search, human capital, board advisory, and executive interim services across multiple industry sectors.

The Taplow Group is present in Europe, America, Africa, Oceania and Asia-Pacific, with 36 offices. Countries covered include: Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, India, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

Expansion in Amsterdam

The Taplow Group recently added Executives United as a member firm in Amsterdam. Founder JeanJJJ Theuns became principal managing partner Belgium / The Netherlands / Luxemburg. “Amsterdam is a hotspot for business growth,” The Taplow Group said. “Situated in the heart of Europe, it offers excellent connectivity and abundant opportunities for businesses of all sizes. With a thriving start-up scene, a strong cultural heritage and a pro-business environment, Amsterdam is the perfect place to start or grow your business.”

“We are all set to be successful through our winning combination of a strong tradition of executive search, experienced professionals, global network, and quality-focused collaborative approach,” said Mr. Theuns. “As a headhunting and organizational consigliere advisory firm, we work on some of the toughest dilemmas our clients face and help them navigate complex decision-making strategies.”

