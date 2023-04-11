ON Partners Recruits CIO for STACK Infrastructure

April 11, 2023 – Seth Harris and Tim Conti of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of experienced data center industry professional Ravi Thota as the new chief information officer for STACK Infrastructure in Denver, CO. “Ravi has a proven history of delivering innovation and leading IT implementation and integration across global IT infrastructure and systems,” said Brian Cox, CEO of STACK Americas. “We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to our executive team, and we are decidedly confident that his new role will further enhance STACK’s ability to help our clients scale quickly.”

Mr. Thota is an experienced digital transformation executive leader with more than 20 years in leadership roles where he established top-tier standards, institutionalized management processes, and leveraged industry best practices.

Mr. Thota has a track record of driving business transformation and implementing scalable IT solutions in various industries, including datacenter, tech, retail, consumer electronics, and finance. He previously led the digital transformation initiative at a multi-billion dollar global company to streamline operations, increase revenue, and improve customer retention using innovative technologies and effective organizational change management. Mr. Thota has also managed multi-site teams of 250-plus staff, $100 million budgets, and global M&A integrations In addition, he has spearheaded over 15 full-lifecycle global ERP implementations for Fortune 500 companies.

“I am excited to join STACK during such a monumental time of growth,” said Mr. Thota. “Amplifying STACK’s end-to-end processes to each customer’s desired outcome will continue to drive consistent digital transformation throughout STACK’s rapidly growing portfolio.”

STACK provides digital infrastructure to companies globally. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. The company offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need.

Proven Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Harris has 20-plus years of retained executive search experience and focuses on the technology sector including SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, managed services, and IoT. He has over 375 completed executive searches across technology and enterprise functions. Mr. Harris’ clients range from late stage VC- backed, mid-cap, growth / private equity to global multinational organizations.

Mr. Conti, who has worked in executive search for more than 15 years, has completed upwards of 150 C-level and board searches across a range of industries. His focus is on public, private equity, and venture capital organizations. Mr. Conti also serves as a member of the ON Partners executive committee.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media