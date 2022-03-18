Reffett Associates Seeks CEO for the Girl Scouts of Western Washington

March 18, 2022 – Seattle, WA-based Reffett Associates has been enlisted to help find a new chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of Western Washington (GSWW). Leading the assignment are Tom Young, director of operations, and Marshall Reffett, managing director of the firm’s Seattle office. “As the Girl Scouts of Western Washington look to grow back to pre-COVID participation rates they believe that Reffett Associates can help them find a dynamic, experienced leader, that is a good fit for the organization and the region,” the organization said.

The CEO, working closely with the board of directors and the executive leadership team, develops the council’s overall strategic plan with primary focus on membership growth and camp property maintenance, sustainability, and use in programming. The CEO is responsible for ensuring the achievement of the goals associated with the plan and leading all aspects of the organization including but not limited to community engagement, program development, fund development, membership development, efficiency of operations, fiscal, and facilities/properties management.

GSWW wants candidates with a minimum of eight years of directly related work experience preferably leading a not-for-profit organization. They should have experience directing, hiring, and developing a team in an organization of comparable size, including fund development, vision, collaboration, leadership, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, community relations, planning, board relations, property management, and program delivery. In addition, candidates should have the ability to build and maintain a positive, caring, compassionate, high performing, and engaged workplace culture.

Girl Scouts of Western Washington’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The GSWW is a nationally recognized Girl Scout council focused on advancing diversity and equity as a strategic priority to reach every girl in Western Washington with the transformative opportunities that Girl Scouts provides. Currently there are more than 13,000 scouts in the program of all ages; GSWW is on track to have more than 20,000 scouts by the end of the year.

The selection by GSWW comes on the heels of executive placements by Reffett Associates for the executive director of the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and the director of community health services for Public Health Seattle & King County. Other recent searches conducted by Reffett Associates in Western Washington include Snohomish County finance controller and legislative director for the City of Seattle Central Staff Division.

Reffett Associates is a nationally recognized executive search firm. The boutique talent provider has extensive experience in retail and consumer packaged goods, private equity, commercial and federal services, government sectors, and associations and non-profits. Its team is made up of executives with tangible industry experience, possessing real world, relatable knowledge about the challenges executives face in managing talent in a competitive marketplace.

Mr. Young brings 13 years of federal legislative, policy and constituent services experience to Reffett Associates. As district director and counsel for U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert of Washington State. Mr. Young oversaw constituent services, casework and was the district office policy lead for business, energy, environment, and transportation issues. He works closely with a number of leading industry groups including the Clean Technology Alliance, the Center for Advanced Manufacturing Puget Sound, and the aerospace and maritime supply chain.

Mr. Reffett joined the search firm after having worked for former U.S. Rep. David G. Reichert of Washington State. He served as a legislative assistant to the congressman, advising him on legislation relating to financial services, small business, housing, consumer affairs, government oversight and reform, defense, veterans, foreign affairs, and transportation. He helped to position the congressman as a leader on global health issues, working with organizations such as UNICEF, Save the Children, and the U.S. Global Leadership Campaign. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College.

