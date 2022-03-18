10 Charismatic Leadership Characteristics

March 18, 2022 – Charismatic leaders tend to have a sense of style, flair, and confidence. They possess a quality which is hard to pin down, but which attracts followers and inspires people to action. Transformational leaders are often highly charismatic because they are capable of initiating and maintaining a significant level of change in the organization. In a new report, executive search firm Y Scouts offers some of the most prominent characteristics you will find in charismatic leadership. Among them: communication skills, maturity, humility, compassion, substance, and confidence. Welcome the new era of authenticity.

Charismatic leaders, of course, have extraordinary skills in communication. “This helps to motivate employees through tough times and also help them stay grounded when things are good,” said Y Scouts. “The leaders are equally comfortable communicating one-to-one or in a group setting.” Though the individual might have a very powerful personality, a charismatic leader also has maturity and character. “They don’t believe in empty showmanship, but they draw on their wisdom and knowledge which they have accumulated over the years of life and business experiences,” said the search firm. “They behave in a mature and responsible manner on all occasions.”

Charismatic leaders also have a sense of humility. They place a lot of value on each employee and have the ability to truly listen to their concerns. “The charismatic leader is able to convince the employee of the value that they bring to the organization and show them how their contributions impact the strategic interests of the company,” said Y Scouts. “They inspire great loyalty from their employees.” Successful charismatic leaders are also compassionate. “Charisma alone may not be enough, because there’s a very real possibility that it can disintegrate into mere hero worship,” said the report. “Compassion, integrity, honesty, and fortitude are also qualities that successful charismatic leaders exhibit.”

Charisma can exist without substance, but only for a very short time. Flashy and glitzy behavior may capture the attention of people, but eventually they will want something substantial beneath the façade. “A charismatic leader must not only talk the talk, but also walk the walk,” said the report. “Charm gets him the face time, and substance closes the deal.” It goes without saying that charismatic leaders are truly confident. “They are the glass half full kind of people, and are comfortable with who they are,” said Y Scouts. “They understand themselves well and do not try to be anyone else. Charismatic leaders are secure and confident enough to be comfortable in their own skin.”

One of the first things that people notice about a charismatic leader is their warm, open, and positive body language. “They make eye contact with were that they are talking to, smile, and introduce themselves to strangers with the genuine joy of making a new contact,” the report said. “They have an endearing swagger, and they are authentic.” Charismatic leaders are extremely good listeners. When they listen to you, they don’t fidget or look distracted. A charismatic leader pays attention to what is being said and listens with interest. They are engaged in the conversation and act with empathy.

One of the attributes of charismatic leaders is that they often tend to watch themselves. They are aware of their powerful personality, and the fact that their followers are watching them constantly. “For this reason, they consider it important to portray a good image of themselves to their followers,” said Y Scouts. “This can be achieved only with self-monitoring.” A charismatic leader understands that he has certain qualities that make him different from others, said the search firm, and that these are the qualities that get him attention and make him charismatic. So, he or she also knows how important it is to continually improve.

Founded in 2012, Y Scouts is an executive search firm serving high-growth U.S. and Canada-based health and wellness, cannabis, and SaaS companies. The firm’s team of subject matter experts focuses on the importance of hiring candidates who connect to client companies through shared values, vision, and sense of purpose. The firm is based in Scottsdale, AZ.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media