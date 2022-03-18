Anthem Executive Recruits Chief Development Officer for Prostate Cancer Foundation 

March 18, 2022 – Virtually every industry needs top-drawer chief development officers. CDOs play a key role in planning, coordinating, and administering capital campaigns, corporate giving and galvanizing new donors while keeping previous funders content. Implementing funding strategies that “keep the lights on,” according to recruiters specializing in the function, is Job 1. Executive recruitment firm Anthem Executive recently placed Kevin Pickett as the new chief development officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF). Michael Ballew, Scott Watson, and Florene Stawowy led the assignment.

Mr. Picket joins the organization from Gobel Consulting group in Houston, TX, where he has been employed for the past five years. During his 25 year career in development, he has cultivated a breadth of experience working at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Moffit Cancer Center as well as the American Cancer Society. During his decade of work at MD Anderson, Mr. Picket played an integral role in development leadership and advancement, leading a team of 26 fundraising, marketing, and administrative professionals. He also brings a depth of knowledge and skillset in the area of planned and estate giving as well as developing fundraising plans and training of development professionals.

In his new position, Mr. Picket is responsible for all fundraising and development strategy and activities with a principal emphasis on major gifts. He will be the foundation’s “chief relationships” officer. Mr. Picket will be responsible for developing and executing Prostate Cancer Foundation’s strategic and aggressive major gifts plan, focusing on creative, thoughtful, and meaningful donor engagement. He will also be actively involved in the cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of an existing portfolio of principal gifts (six- and seven-figure plus) and prospects.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding lifesaving prostate cancer research. Founded by Michael Milken in 1993, PCF has raised nearly $900 million and provided funding to more than 2,200 research programs at more than 200 cancer centers and universities. The PCF global research enterprise extends to 22 countries. PCF currently raises $40 million annually, with 82 cents of every dollar donated going to their prostate cancer research mission. PCF also strategically leverages donations to generate even more support—multiplying every dollar raised 10 to 20 times by stimulating further research funded by government agencies, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Seasoned Recruiters

Anthem Executive, headquartered in Houston, serves clients across a range of business sectors, including higher education, health sciences, corporate and non-profit institutions, global software and technology, private equity, insurance, service and manufacturing, oil and gas, and others. Its consultants bring a combined 80 years’ experience in the search industry. The firm’s higher education practice spans the entire leadership spectrum. In other sectors, Anthem Executive covers all roles from CEO and other C-suite leaders, board directors, vice president, and director, among others.

Anthem Executive Recruits CEO for Jewish Federation

Anthem Executive placed Rabbi Noah Farkas as president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles (JFGLA). He will succeed Jay Sanderson who led the organization for the past 12 years. Leading the assignment were co-founders and consultants Michael Ballew, Mike J.R. Wheless, Scott Watson and senior client service partner Florene Stawowy. “Noah is an enormously talented leader who combines a reasoned and principled approach to address the greatest needs facing our community,” said Albert Z. Praw, chair of the Jewish Federation. “I am enormously confident in Noah’s commitment to the mission statement of the federation and its strategic initiatives as well as his ability to lead our federation through its next stage of growth.”

Mr. Ballew, a registered Native American and member of the Echota Cherokee Tribe, serves as the firm’s chief diversity, inclusion, equity, and compliance officer, as well as search committee facilitator. He joined the executive search industry 14 years ago following a 20-plus year career in senior-level management with expertise in recruiting, counseling, training, operations, strategic planning, facilitation, project management, and workplace diversity.

Mr. Watson has been in the executive search industry for over 30 years. In addition to higher education institutions, he has served hospital/health systems, global software and technology companies, private equity enterprises, MCOs, insurance companies, service and manufacturing organizations with global footprints, and others.

Ms. Stawowy, who has been in executive search for over 20 years, is a core member of the higher education and academic health practice. Over the last two decades, she has developed deep expertise in senior‐level search, having been charged with numerous executive leadership transitions with a particular emphasis on higher education and academic health search.

