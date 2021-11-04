Mogul Recruits General Counsel for Fetch Rewards

November 4, 2021 – Recruitment platform and executive search firm Mogul has placed Rachel Olchowka as general counsel at Fetch Rewards, a consumer-loyalty and retail-rewards app. Fetch Rewards, based in Madison, WI, engaged Mogul’s executive search services to attract, source and hire Ms. Olchowka. The general counsel role is the first for Fetch Rewards and will provide guidance, enhance capabilities and balance risk across a myriad of functions as the company continues to innovate products and enter new markets internationally, according to Mogul.

Ms. Olchowka spent more than eight years at TransUnion, most recently as senior director, assistant general counsel supporting TransUnion’s global credit and anti-fraud businesses. Previously, she was a litigator, including at Kirkland & Ellis in Chicago. She holds a law degree from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “We were thrilled to work with Fetch Rewards to fill the general counsel role,” said Tiffany Pham, founder and CEO of Mogul. “Our team of recruiters are able to tap into top talent using our patent-pending diversity filters within our talent system, and that ensures a totally diverse search experience.”

Fetch Rewards is a fast-growing consumer loyalty and shopper rewards app. Since launching in 2017, the Fetch rewards app has been downloaded more than 19 million times and has nearly 7 million active users. To date, Fetch has processed nearly a billion receipts and has delivered more than $120 million in savings to its shoppers.

Led by Ms. Pham, Mogul pairs executive search and technology solutions. The firm has a network of senior-level women and minorities, and partners with organizations to attract and advance top, diverse talent. The firm partners with the Fortune 1000 and fast-growing start-ups to recruit diverse leaders, including Amazon, Intuit, IBM, Nike, Hearst, Stanley Black & Decker, McKinsey & Company, Intel, T-Mobile, MasterCard, Marsh & McLennan, and more.

Legal Sector

Executive search firms have been called in to find new general counsel for various organizations in recent months. Here is a look at a few from the Hunt Scanlon Media news archives:

Search Solution Elite recently placed Cassie McBride as executive vice president and general counsel of the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks . The search was led by Jeremy Gnozzo, the founder and president of Search Solution Elite, and partner Aaron Curley. Ms. McBride will oversee all legal matters pertaining to the team and Silicon Valley Sports and Entertainment. She will also serve as an alternate governor in representing the team on NHL matters. Ms. McBride will be responsible for managing all legal aspects of the relationships with the Sharks corporate partners, broadcasters, and major service providers as well as handling legal matters for all Silicon Valley Sports and Entertainment properties.

San Diego, CA- based Caliber Associates recently placed Michael Cordera as the new executive vice president and general counsel of INOVIO Pharmaceuticals . Steve Hochberg, CEO and founder of Caliber Associates, led the assignment. Mr. Cordera will serve on the company’s executive leadership team and will report to INOVIO’s president and CEO, J. Joseph Kim. In this role, he will be responsible for the company’s legal team and strategy. “Michael is a seasoned legal executive with deep life-sciences experience both in the U.S. and abroad,” said Dr. Kim.

Steven John & Associates has assisted Snap Inc. in the recruitment of Claudia Teran, a 21-year legal veteran of Fox Corp., as vice president, deputy general counsel and global head of commercial . Steve John, founder and principal, and Jason Snyder, managing director, led the assignment. Ms. Teran will report directly to general counsel Mike O’Sullivan and lead Snap’s commercial legal team, which supports nearly all deals with outside partners.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media