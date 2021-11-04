Odgers Berndtson Expands Technology Practice

November 4, 2021 – Odgers Berndtson has expanded with the addition of Craig Brechner as a partner in the firm’s technology practice based in California.

“We are thrilled that Craig has joined the firm,” said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S. “His leadership roles at leading technology companies along with his start-up experience and his deep expertise in M&A activities is a major asset as Odgers Berndtson continues to grow the technology practice, particularly in telecom and IT.”

“Craig is uniquely positioned to recruit C-suite executives, senior leaders and board members across the global technology ecosystem,” Mr. Potter said. “As a veteran technology executive, he will serve as a trusted advisor to our current and future clients in the industry as they search to bring transformational leaders to their organizations. Having Craig as part of our global technology team based on the West Coast will enhance our international search capabilities.” A technology veteran who has been focused on the telecommunications and IT sectors for nearly three decades, Mr. Brechner joins Odgers Berndtson after holding senior positions with Verizon Communications, Telmar Network Technology (Ivy Technology), and Synoptek, and, as an entrepreneur having built and exited two companies, Phoenix Telecom Solutions and TEK Medical Systems. His latest start-up, Zurich Technology Solutions, services MNOs, utilities, OEMs and government agencies with spare parts, repair services, and equipment supply.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience as a technology company founder and leader, as well as my deep background in M&A advisory to Odgers Berndtson,” said Mr. Brechner. “It is a very exciting time to be joining such a distinctive global executive search platform with its extensive networks, knowledge and experience working with the rapidly changing needs of technology companies. Odgers Berndtson’s reputation for collaboration, execution and innovation is the ideal fit for me.”

Mr. Brechner has served on the business technical committee of the Competitive Carrier Association (CCA) and has served as a member and board member of the Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO) of Orange County. He is a presenter at numerous technology conferences including Futurecom Brazil, CCA, NTCA, ITU Geneva, Quest Forum and CTIA.

Odgers Berndtson delivers executive search, leadership assessment and development strategies to organizations globally. The firm’s 250-plus partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and has been one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. It now ranks No. 12 on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters ranking. Odgers Berndtson has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Recent Appointments

Odgers Berndtson recently named Troy de Haas as partner and head of its sports and entertainment practice for Asia-Pacific. “Troy joins us just as the Asia-Pacific region is gathering rapid momentum in hosting more and more major global events,” said Mark Braithwaite, managing director at Odgers Berndtson APAC. “As a firm, we have been operating globally in the sports sector for many years, but recent expansion of our team in the U.S. and now in APAC completes our capability to support global sports organizations in attracting the very best leadership talent.”

This summer, Odgers Berndtson named Ryna Young as partner and head of diversity. “We are proud to be a leader in our industry as we appoint Ryna Young as head of diversity,” said Carl Lovas, chair and chief executive officer of Odgers Berndtson Canada. “We are deeply committed to creating an equitable client and colleague experience. Welcoming Ryna to the team is just one more step in ensuring we live our organizational values.” Ms. Young brings 25 years of experience in executive and interim executive search, leadership development and succession management. She is passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion. Having spent the majority of her career in recruitment, and navigating her own leadership journey, Ms. Young has witnessed firsthand how unconscious and systemic bias can affect the candidate and client experience, according to Odgers Berndtson.

Odgers Berndtson recently named Lori Dyne as chief marketing officer. “Lori’s previous experience supporting the growth of executive search, interim executive and leadership advisory businesses, coupled with her keen understanding of how to leverage digital to deepen the client relationship, will play an important role in the ongoing growth of our business,” said Mr. Lovas. “Our clients are evolving at a tremendous pace and we need to innovate with them. Welcoming Lori to our team to help accelerate our digital journey in Canada is an important step in that process.”

Ms. Dyne brings to the firm a deep understanding of the value of an integrated approach to human capital management having previously held senior roles with national and global talent management firms. Most recently, she was regional vice president and national practice leader at Optimum Talent.

The firm also recently appointed Brad Beveridge as president of its Canadian business, responsible for leading the firm’s continued expansion and the growth of its executive search, executive interim and leadership advisory services. “Brad’s extensive experience as a search professional and business leader will be key to helping us continue to anticipate and support our client’s emerging leadership and talent needs,” said Mr. Lovas. “He brings a deep understanding of all aspects of our business and a strong track record of developing innovative solutions to the challenges facing organizations across the human capital spectrum. This is a very important step in our firm’s evolution.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media