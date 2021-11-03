IRC Global Adds New Member Firm in Italy

November 3, 2021 – IRC Global Executive Search Partners has added GCH Consulting & Allen Parker Executive Search as its newest member firm in Italy. “We are very pleased to have a firm of the caliber of Allen Parker, part of GCH Consulting, join our alliance and look forward a strong and long-term partnership,” said Rohan Carr, president of IRC. “Italy is a key country within not only the region but has significant cultural and commercial influence globally. It is exciting to have another member join at a time of such opportunities around the world.”

IRC Italy (Allen Parker, part of GCH Consulting) is made up of a team of partners with individual experience, gained in multinational manufacturing and service companies and in international management consulting companies. “We are truly excited to join IRC Global Executive Search Partners,” said Giorgio Veronelli, managing director of IRC Italy Executive Search. “Since 2002 we have provided executive search and HR support to private and public companies in Italy and in some European countries. Our joining to IRC will add an enormous value to our local and international clients.”

Over the past 20 years, Mr. Veronelli has held various senior positions with a strong focus on executive search, RPO processes, talent management and complex HR solutions.

Growing Global Consortium

IRC has partners in over 80 cities across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia. The consortium has completed more than 30,000 assignments for more than 3,000 clients in virtually every industry segment and function, according to the firm.

IRC recently added Barcelona-based boutique firm The Skeye as a member. “With IRC Spain, our new member firm, we have strengthened our solid position serving international clients, locally and globally,” said Stepan Motejzik, IRC Global alliance director. “We are excited about extending our capabilities in the critical market of Spain, spanning both industries and functions.” IRC Spain (The Skeye) is a boutique consulting firm providing executive search and advisory services. The practice provides creative and tailor-made solutions.

This spring, IRC named Carlos Acosta of The QualiFind Group as the group’s Americas regional leader. “We are very fortunate to have Carlos joining us in this key position,” said Mr. Carr. “He brings a depth of search experience and s strong knowledge and understanding of our alliance. We look forward to his contribution over the time ahead and thank him for his commitment.” Mr. Acosta brings more than 20 years of search and recruitment experience across the U.S. and Mexico as the senior managing partner of The QualiFind Group. He has developed deep experience within Latin America’s industrial and agribusiness sector where he serves domestic and multinational client organizations operating in both the U.S. and Mexico. The QualiFind Group and its sister practice – The ExeQfind Group joined IRC in 2008 and has been an active member firm representing the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Mr. Acosta will also leverage his experience in the industrial sector to serve as the Americas’ leader for the industrial / manufacturing practice group.

IRC also strengthened its global presence adding adVeci Advisors as a new member firm in Luxembourg. adVeci Advisors will become IRC Luxembourg. Dimitri Davreux is the managing partner at adVeci Advisors. With more than 20 years of experience in senior HR roles in Europe, Asia and the U.S., he has expertise in the creation, reorganization and transformation of companies in the financial, banking, professional services and PE-backed sectors. adVeci Advisors provides executive search, outplacement and talent assessment. The firm’s practices include financial services, service providers, healthcare, PE and investment managers. “It is exciting to welcome Dimitri and his team to the IRC global alliance,” said Stepan Motejzik, alliance director at IRC Global. “With its high degree of international openness and strong fiscal sector, Luxembourg provides many IRC partners opportunities to leverage our global presence and deliver high-end executive search solutions, especially within the financial services, professional services, and PE-backed organizations, locally and globally.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media