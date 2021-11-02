Widening Gap Develops in Hybrid Work Arrangements 

Remote work is the new normal – but it is posing new challenges for companies. A new report from Executives Unlimited examines how leaders are managing productivity while motivating and collaborating with off-site teams.

November 2, 2021 – The COVID-19 pandemic has altered corporate business structures and changed company culture forever. As we were all thrust into a remote working environment, we learned how to adapt our working styles and means of communication to remain productive. Shutdown orders leveled the playing field across many levels of employment, leaving many employees working from home.

As more people are vaccinated and state restrictions ease, however, the challenge of mobilizing a return to the office is looming for many employers. “Returning to the office does not mean returning to pre-COVID norms,” concluded a new report just released from Executives Unlimited. “The reality for many businesses is they will be adopting a hybrid working model. Whether the reason for adopting a hybrid model is driven by operating cost savings or accommodating the needs and requests of employees, the playing field will no longer be level. While many employers have been using this time to reconfigure physical office space, the bigger issues will revolve around how organizations evaluate and recalibrate corporate culture in a hybrid workforce to ensure equity and productivity.”

Most companies have not established or published their return-to-work policies. The return dates are constantly shifting, particularly with the growing threat from the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Intentionality is critical as these companies begin to make decisions about the “whens and wheres” of the corporate world’s new normal, according to the report. “Now is the time to outline a strategic plan for the future of work and thoroughly evaluate the necessity of office space, airline travel, and long commutes to work,” the search firm said.

“Historically, physical office space has served as the groundwork for the company’s brand and their culture because it was the backdrop for every interaction, belief and behavior. However, COVID forced an instant need for remote work resulting in a virtual culture that tests our ability to work effectively. We’ve seen that some roles can be performed remotely with the assistance of technology, but others undeniably rely on the structure provided by an office.”

Tomilee Tilley Gill founded Executives Unlimited in 2001 and today serves as a coach and mentor to her firm, as well as their clients. As an advisor to her clients, she helps companies define how they envision their goals, and examines all aspects of her client company’s operations, laying the groundwork for a successful search process.

She leads the Executives Unlimited team using her extensive skills to advise companies in qualifying, selecting, and engaging executives. Ms. Tilley Gill specializes in working with entrepreneur founders and family-owned businesses. She possesses expertise in a variety of industries and clients ranging from entrepreneurial middle market companies to PE firms to billion-dollar multinational corporations, publicly and privately held, including non-profits.

After extended isolation, Executives Unlimited says that leaders are struggling to effectively manage productivity, motivate and collaborate with their teams in a remote setting. The unanswered question is how many of the adopted business practices will be sustainable post pandemic and how will they impact the way companies manage productivity in hybrid work settings.

Companies must ask themselves, “Can we onboard new talent in innovative ways?” and “Can we mentor our professionals and develop training programs that will thrive in a hybrid setting?” Connectedness is the primary basis for a positive company culture and that sense of community has been proven to evolve into an organization’s success, the Executives Unlimited report said: “Effective leaders connect with all team members, at all levels, whether in office or remote, because they understand that their contributions are imperative to achieving overall company objectives. This shared purpose must be communicated frequently while operating in a hybrid environment because collaboration and strategic discussions between team members are less visible online.”

Yet, a successful paradigm for returning to the office does not yet exist, says the Executives Unlimited report. Companies and their boards must bear the responsibility of navigating this new challenge if they are going to resume operations and rebuild their cultural health after major disruption. Questions like “How are we ensuring employee safety?” or “Are we in alignment with the guidelines set forth by our governing bodies?” will be relatively uncomplicated to answer, said the study.

The most critical questions will revolve around when and how to bring workers back. For example: Which roles are dependent on in-house technology? Which employees succeed at multi-tasking and have the ability to adapt to different workspaces? How will we protect proprietary information with a constant shuffling of employees? How are we effectively managing and overseeing productivity?

“These questions about company structure are merely a strategic starting point, but it is the hope that preparedness will create a transition with ease,” the Executives Unlimited report said. “With effort and intention, organizations can set themselves apart and strengthen their company by asking these questions, providing a safe office environment, and setting the precedent for an equitable and collaborative hybrid working model.”

