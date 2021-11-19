IIC Partners Adds New Member Firm in India

November 19, 2021 – IIC Partners Executive Search Worldwide has added Claricent Partners in India as its newest member firm. “We are thrilled to welcome Claricent Partners into IIC Partners,” said Christine Hayward, executive director of IIC Partners. “Jyoti and her team provide their clients with an exceptional search experience, and their values are very much aligned with IIC Partners. Claricent Partners work with many of the leading corporations across India, and we have already begun collaborating on cross-border assignments, deepening these relationships globally. It is already clear that this will be a mutually beneficial partnership for both organizations.”

“Claricent Partners’ expertise lies in being able to craft a search strategy based on their industry knowledge, contemporary processes, leading technology and specific needs of their clients to attract and appoint senior leaders for growth,” IIC Partners said. Claricent Partners has track record in serving their clients in the industrial, technology and digital, shipping and logistics, and consumer and retail sectors. The organization also conducts searches in the education and not-for-profit segments.

“Speaking on behalf of Claricent Partners, it is a privilege and an honor to be a part of a globally strong Executive search and leadership advisory collaborative network such as IIC Partners,” said Jyoti Bowen Nath, managing partner at Claricent Partners. “This relationship will further strengthen the firm’s support to its clients in India and globally. It will also provide a strong base for the IIC Partners network to capitalize more on the Asia-Pacific market, with Claricent leading its presence in India. It is just the beginning of an exciting journey together to serve all our clients across the globe in their quest for superior leadership talent.”

IIC Partners specializes in executive search and leadership consulting services. The group has 39 independently owned and managed member firms with more than 450 consultants in 42 cities across 29 countries. Areas of sector specialization include industrial, financial services, consumer and retail, energy, life sciences, technology, board, higher education, infrastructure, and human resources.

New Member Firms

In June, IIC added FESA Group Argentina as its newest member firm. FESA Group Argentina was established in 2018 with operations in Buenos Aires. The firm notes that its strategic location enables FESA to assist clients beyond its main operation in Brazil. “We are delighted to fortify our presence in Latin America by adding FESA Group’s Buenos Aires office to IIC’s international membership,” said Renee Arrington, president and chief operating officer, Pearson Partners International and vice chair, IIC Partners. “Under the direction of Barbara Toth, and fully supported by the leaders of FESA’s Brazil office, Carlos Guilherme Nosé and Thayanie Ujino, we can provide executive search and assessment services to global clients in Argentina.”

IIC also added Hunters of Talent in Brazil as a member firm. “We at Hunters of Talent are extremely excited to belong to IIC Partners,” said Antonieta Treviño, founder and CEO. “We know that it is a great commitment, and we are sure that we will be a worthy representation of our country. This partnership strengthens our ability to recruit the best candidates for our clients though our expanded network, and we are proud to contribute our knowledge of our country’s talent and industries.” Hunters of Talent, a joint venture with FESA Group, has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. In addition to providing executive search services, the firm provides talent mapping to enable organizations to adopt a long-term strategy around vital roles. Hunters of Talent serves the insurance, financial services, consumer goods, luxury retail, industrial and energy sectors. Hunters of Talent is also a women-led agency.

IIC Partners recently added ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting in Russia as its newest member firm. ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting was founded in 2013 and provides professional services for the search and development of top managers and board members for Russian and international companies. The company has a team of 10 professionals and works across a broad range of industries and functions. “We are thrilled to welcome ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting into membership,” said Ms. Hayward. “As one of the top executive search firms in Russia, they will further strengthen our presence in Europe particularly in the industrial and digital sectors. We are excited to be working with a collaborative team of search consultants who are committed to delivering a high-quality service to their clients.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media