Blue Rock Acquires ReCreation’s Executive Search Practice 

November 19, 2021 – Blue Rock Search has acquired ReCreation’s human resources executive search practice. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ReCreation’s consulting practice will remain an independent entity, separate from Blue Rock Search. Founded in 2008, ReCreation’s executive search practice has built relationships with an impressive client list, including Amazon, Oshkosh, Fluke Networks, Charles Schwab, Spectrum Brands, The Gap, among others. ReCreation’s managing director, Brad Grieco, and Tim Besett, director of executive search, will be joining Blue Rock Search.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Blue Rock Search and starting a new chapter in my executive recruiting career,” said Mr. Grieco. “I look forward to working with the team to continue providing excellent service to clients across multiple industries, now with our shared expertise and resources.” He brings extensive operational and management experience both in the recruiting marketplace, as well as in the financial management and oversight of global business development. His client list includes Dell, Danaher, Eaton, General Mills, BP, Medco, Pepsi, Rockwell Automation, CDW, Capital One, and Marriott International.

Mr. Besett brings 19 years of full life cycle recruiting experience to Blue Rock. In 2003 Mr. Besett founded his own recruiting firm, Day Executive Services, which specialized in the competitive allied healthcare vertical market. As an owner/operator he handled the end to end recruiting process including marketing/contractual agreements, understanding the client hiring need, identifying, and qualifying the talent, and managing the internal interview offer and hire. Mr. Besett has worked with organizations of all sizes in hiring top HR talent with particular focus on total rewards and payroll leadership roles.

“I have known Brad Grieco for many years and am thrilled to be working together to grow Blue Rock Search,” said Ruben Moreno, founder and HR/diversity executive search practice leader at Blue Rock Search. “We share a core philosophy of ‘Relationships Built to Last,’ which is a cornerstone of our engagements with all clients and candidates. With this acquisition, our team looks forward to providing additional value to clients and a seamless transition in service.”

Growing Search Firm

Blue Rock Search has been undergoing a period of growth, with multiple new initiatives underway, including the expansion of its Sarasota corporate headquarters office and the launch of new practice areas in response to market demand.

Blue Rock Search is a 100 percent minority/female-owned executive search firm. As a member of the SRA Network, the firm is also a Hunt Scanlon HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65 recruiter. The firm’s consultants specialize in the targeted identification, assessment, and placement of executives across four distinct practice areas: human resources, franchising, customer experience and operational excellence. Blue Rock’s processes, technology, tools, and search methodology are designed to flex to the needs of its clients.

Recent Acquisitions

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Korn Ferry has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lucas Group . “This combination is the right move at the right time,” said Korn Ferry CEO Gary D. Burnison. “Today’s workscape is being transformed before our eyes – people working anywhere, everywhere and at any time. Professionals are on the move. Boomers are retiring, and career nomads are looking for change – early and often. We are seizing this opportunity to help clients find the right talent who are highly agile with specialized skills and expertise to help them drive superior performance.”

Orlando, FL-headquartered healthcare-focused search firm Kirby Bates Associates (KBA) and Tyler & Company have merged business operations . The unified organization will operate under the Kirby Bates Associates brand. “Tyler & Company offers an exciting opportunity for Kirby Bates to strengthen its service and scope in healthcare executive leadership,” said Melissa A. Fitzpatrick, president of Kirby Bates Associates and Tyler & Company. “With its range of high-profile clients and service expertise, Tyler & Company’s complementary offerings are highly aligned to Kirby Bates’ strategy to lead the market by expanding services throughout the C-suite and across the continuum of care.”

Executive search firm ZRG has acquired Walking the Talk, a consulting and advisory firm focused on culture transformation . Hunt Scanlon Ventures facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. Walking the Talk, headquartered in Amsterdam, specializes in enhancing performance results by aligning culture with strategy. Since the company was established 11 years ago, culture has landed firmly on the agenda of most executive teams and boards of directors.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media