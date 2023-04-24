DHR Global Names Managing Partner of North American Non-Profit Practice

April 24, 2023 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global has named Sara Lundberg as managing partner, North America non-profit practice. The firm notes that her leadership has been key to the non-profit practice group’s success, which has become of the fastest-growing areas for DHR. “We are grateful that Sara will be leading the team as managing partner, North America,” said James Abruzzo, managing partner, global non-profit practice at DHR. “She has proven her leadership ability and her collaborative, client-centered, and thoughtful approach has won the confidence of the team. Since she joined us in 2020, the non-profit practice is among the fastest growing at DHR, in part, due to her presence and her successes.”

Ms. Lundberg has over 20 years of experience in non-profit fundraising, executive leadership, and research as a talent advisor. She specializes in executive search, organizational assessment, and leadership transitions, with a focus on fundraising, finance, and other C-level roles.

Focusing on non-profit search consulting, organizational assessment, and executive transitions, Ms. Lundberg works across the health, education, human service, arts, and youth development spaces to secure executive leadership. She also consults with CEOs to identify senior talent in the areas of finance, fundraising, operations, and research. Her clients have included JDRF, Vera Institute for Justice, Echoing Green, Child Mind Institute, Physicians for Human Rights, the How Institute for Society, Guttmacher Institute, New York University, Georgetown University, and DePaul University.

“We are fortunate to have a strong leader like Sara in the non-profit practice,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “Her leadership, developed skill-set, and expertise will be great additions to our strong non-profit foundation.”

DHR’s non-profit practice provides senior-level retained executive search and leadership consulting services across the non-profit spectrum. The practice consists of industry specialists, many of whom have spent their entire careers working in non-profits or assisting nonprofits with executive search.

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment, and succession planning services.

Recent Growth

DHR recently added Andrea Bricca as managing partner and leader of the Las Vegas, NV market. The firm notes that her appointment adds another market to its continually growing presence throughout the country and the globe. “We’re excited to continue to grow our reach across more than 50 markets with our latest expansion into Las Vegas,” said Mr. Hoffman. “We’re honored to welcome Andrea to lead our newest U.S. market. Her proven legal talent expertise is sure to be an asset to our clients.”

Ms. Bricca brings over 20 years of senior-level search experience. While her placements are cross-industry, her search experience in gaming and hospitality includes working with companies that provide associated technologies. She works with practice leaders across the organization and leverages her background having placed talent, with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100.

DHR Global Appoints Chief Talent Officer and VP of Global Talent Acquisition

DHR Global has appointed April Drury as chief talent officer and Buckner Bell as vice president of global talent acquisition. ”These appointments strengthen DHR’s commitment to building the firm’s culture and a strong network of talent around the world,” the firm said. “The firm is highly committed to recruiting, retaining, and promoting talent to help drive our global growth, and April and Buckner are the backbone of our talent strategy,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “I’m thrilled that both of these highly-skilled team members are growing their careers within the firm and we look forward to their continued successes.”

DHR recently appointed Jessica Bayer as managing partner of its newly launched corporate affairs and communications practice. “We’re pleased to expand our expertise across more than 20 industries and functional areas with the addition of our corporate affairs and communications practice group,” said Mr. Hoffmann. “We warmly welcome Jessica to the team and are confident her expertise and deep understanding of the talent landscape across corporate affairs and communications will serve DHR’s clients well.”

DHR launched the corporate affairs and communications practice to help clients recruit and hire talent focused on corporate reputation. “As pressure from consumers and shareholders increases, the role of corporate communications is increasingly important to help companies share their perspectives encompassing important issues including ESG, social justice, diversity, and philanthropy,” the firm said. The practice is designed to support clients across industries who are seeking leaders in communications, corporate affairs, media relations, investor relations, CSR or ESG communications, and brand marketing.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media