DHR Global Launches Corporate Affairs and Communications Practice

March 6, 2023 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global has appointed Jessica Bayer as managing partner of its newly launched corporate affairs and communications practice. “We’re pleased to expand our expertise across more than 20 industries and functional areas with the addition of our corporate affairs and communications practice group,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO. “We warmly welcome Jessica to the team and are confident her expertise and deep understanding of the talent landscape across corporate affairs and communications will serve DHR’s clients well.”

DHR launched the corporate affairs and communications practice to help clients recruit and hire talent focused on corporate reputation. “As pressure from consumers and shareholders increases, the role of corporate communications is increasingly important to help companies share their perspectives encompassing important issues including ESG, social justice, diversity and philanthropy,” the firm said. The practice is designed to support clients across industries who are seeking leaders in communications, corporate affairs, media relations, investor relations, CSR or ESG communications, and brand marketing.

Based in Washington, D.C., Ms. Bayer has a global network and extensive experience leading C-level searches within the communications space. She previously served more than five years as an executive director at communications executive search firm Patino Associates. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bayer was vice president of U.S. talent acquisitions with one of the top 10 public relations agencies. She led senior-level recruitment across the agency’s corporate, financial, technology, healthcare, consumer, brand marketing, and digital practices. Ms. Bayer began her search career as a senior recruiter with a multinational communication and public relations firm, where she developed business and recruitment strategies.

Ms. Bayer has experience recruiting across industries for public relations, communications, and marketing roles. Her focus is on corporate communications, consumer and brand marketing, investor relations, talent marketing, media relations, internal communications, public affairs, corporate social responsibility, technology communications, healthcare communications, financial communications, crisis communications, social, and digital.

“I am thrilled to join the incredibly impressive team at DHR as they expand their corporate affairs and communications executive search function,” said Ms. Bayer. “DHR has the unique ability to combine the reach and resources of a global executive search firm with the feel of a boutique firm focused on client relationships, it is a great model. I am excited to bring 20 years of executive search experience to DHR as we strive to exceed client expectations in identifying and placing top talent in corporate communications.”

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment, and succession planning services.

Recent Acquisition

In December, DHR acquired the Prairies offices (Calgary and Saskatoon) of executive search firm Boyden. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This move strengthens DHR’s presence in Canada, adding 12 partner, associate, and administrative professionals to the DHR Calgary office and expanding its expertise across functions and key industries. DHR’s Calgary office is a provider of executive search, emerging leader search, and leadership consulting, in partnership with its offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Saskatoon. The firm’s Canadian operations are led from Calgary by Bryan Arthur as managing partner, Canada.

“DHR has seen substantial growth in Canada, and we’re excited to continue on that path with the acquisition of the Calgary and Saskatoon offices of Boyden,” said Mr. Arthur. “We look forward to collaborating with our new team members as we bring the best executive talent to more organizations in Calgary and throughout all of Canada.”

“We’re pleased to build on our reach, resources, and relationships in Canada with the acquisition of Boyden’s Calgary office,” said Mr. Hoffmann. “With a combined local team of 26 professionals, we are expanding our footprint throughout the world and helping our clients achieve their talent goals.”

