DHR Global Names Leader of Las Vegas Market

April 12, 2023 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global has named Andrea Bricca as managing partner and leader of the Las Vegas, NV market. The firm notes that her appointment adds another market to its continually growing presence throughout the country and the globe. “We’re excited to continue to grow our reach across more than 50 markets with our latest expansion into Las Vegas,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO “We’re honored to welcome Andrea to lead our newest U.S. market. Her proven legal talent expertise is sure to be an asset to our clients.”

Ms. Bricca brings over 20 years of senior-level search experience. While her placements are cross-industry, her search experience in gaming and hospitality includes working with companies that provide associated technologies. She works with practice leaders across the organization and leverages her background having placed talent, with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100.

Prior to joining DHR, Ms. Bricca served as a partner with Major, Lindsey & Africa focused on matching law firms and corporations with elite lawyers and legal professionals. Previously, she served as a recruiter with legal search firm The Portfolio Group. Ms. Bricca has been trained in the use of several work behavior assessments.

Additionally, Ms. Bricca spent 11 years with AlliedSignal Inc. (now Honeywell), where she developed legal and business expertise as manager of ethics and business conduct in the company’s Los Angeles aerospace division and in congressional relations and marketing for the government relations office in Washington, D.C. She also worked extensively with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“I am thrilled to be joining a broad and collaborative organization,” said Ms. Bricca. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to bring high-level executive search to the Las Vegas market and the chance to offer my experience to the breath of DHR’s clients.”

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment, and succession planning services.

New Practice

DHR recently appointed Jessica Bayer as managing partner of its newly launched corporate affairs and communications practice. “We’re pleased to expand our expertise across more than 20 industries and functional areas with the addition of our corporate affairs and communications practice group,” said Mr. Hoffmann. “We warmly welcome Jessica to the team and are confident her expertise and deep understanding of the talent landscape across corporate affairs and communications will serve DHR’s clients well.”

DHR Global Appoints Chief Talent Officer and VP of Global Talent Acquisition

DHR Global has appointed April Drury as chief talent officer and Buckner Bell as vice president of global talent acquisition. ”These appointments strengthen DHR’s commitment to building the firm’s culture and a strong network of talent around the world,” the firm said. “The firm is highly committed to recruiting, retaining, and promoting talent to help drive our global growth, and April and Buckner are the backbone of our talent strategy,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “I’m thrilled that both of these highly-skilled team members are growing their careers within the firm and we look forward to their continued successes.”

DHR launched the corporate affairs and communications practice to help clients recruit and hire talent focused on corporate reputation. “As pressure from consumers and shareholders increases, the role of corporate communications is increasingly important to help companies share their perspectives encompassing important issues including ESG, social justice, diversity, and philanthropy,” the firm said. The practice is designed to support clients across industries who are seeking leaders in communications, corporate affairs, media relations, investor relations, CSR or ESG communications, and brand marketing.

Recent Acquisition

In December, DHR acquired the Prairies offices (Calgary and Saskatoon) of executive search firm Boyden. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This move strengthens DHR’s presence in Canada, adding 12 partner, associate, and administrative professionals to the DHR Calgary office and expanding its expertise across functions and key industries. DHR’s Calgary office is a provider of executive search, emerging leader search, and leadership consulting, in partnership with its offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Saskatoon. The firm’s Canadian operations are led from Calgary by Bryan Arthur as managing partner, Canada.

“DHR has seen substantial growth in Canada, and we’re excited to continue on that path with the acquisition of the Calgary and Saskatoon offices of Boyden,” said Mr. Arthur. “We look forward to collaborating with our new team members as we bring the best executive talent to more organizations in Calgary and throughout all of Canada.”

“We’re pleased to build on our reach, resources, and relationships in Canada with the acquisition of Boyden’s Calgary office,” said Mr. Hoffmann. “With a combined local team of 26 professionals, we are expanding our footprint throughout the world and helping our clients achieve their talent goals.”

