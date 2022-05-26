DHR Global Supports HKW with Leadership Consulting Services

May 26, 2022 – As the war for talent reaches epic proportions, private equity firms are banking on recruiting, developing, and retaining high-performing leaders who deliver returns. Middle market private equity investor HKW has partnered with Chicago-based executive search firm DHR Global to optimize talent with the goal of speeding up the value creation process and continuing to deliver strong performance in its funds. The relationship began in 2018 with a series of portfolio company searches and has more recently expanded to include talent due diligence assignments, executive coaching of key leaders, and consulting to optimize team performance.

“The range and complexity of work we have done for HKW across executive search, executive coaching, and team performance means that we understand HKW’s approach to value creation at a deep level, and we can move more quickly and efficiently to help them get the results they want,” said Christine Greybe , president of DHR Global. “We look forward to many more years of collaboration with HKW and the leadership teams they have invested in.”

“We’ve been able to rely on DHR’s professionals to help us identify the talent-related value drivers during due diligence,” said Mike Foisy, president of HKW. “They’ve also helped us find a series of capable executives to help lead the companies once they are in our portfolio.” To date, DHR has recruited leadership talent for five of HKW’s portfolio companies.

The combination of executive search work and leadership consulting work has been particularly valuable for HKW, the company noted. “We know that ultimately we are investing in leadership teams, and DHR has demonstrated the ability to help us build strong teams and keep them operating at a high level of productivity,” said Ted Kramer, CEO of HKW.

Investing in Profitable Middle-Market Companies

HKW is an Indianapolis-based private equity firm investing in profitable middle-market companies across North America. The firm is built on a 100+ year history with a strong reputation for integrity. Its core partners have worked together for years, sharing a vision to create value for our investors, companies, and employees.

HKW targets companies in technology, health & wellness, and business services sectors. Since 1982, the firm has sponsored 66 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 72 add-on acquisitions.

