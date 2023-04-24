Herbert Mines Associates Places Chief Marketing Officer for Kravet Inc.

April 24, 2023 – New York-based retail and consumer focused executive search firm Herbert Mines Associates has helped to place Suzanne Cohen as the new chief marketing officer for home furnishings company Kravet Inc.

As the newest member of the executive team, Ms. Cohen will report to Cary Kravet, president and CEO. With two decades of experience, she will lead the marketing team in brand strategy, digital performance, customer engagement, licensing initiatives, and more. “Marketing needs to have an ascendant role in our company while embedding itself broadly and deeply into most functional disciplines,” said Mr. Kravet. “Our goal in filling this expansive role was to find someone thoroughly schooled in luxury marketing, multiple brand communicating, and highly personalized targeting. Suzanne’s background in luxury hospitality makes her well suited for this role. She possesses the right combination of a data driven approach with a strong ability to elucidate compelling stories.”

Most recently, Ms. Cohen was chief marketing officer for The Ironman Group. Prior to that she served as a vice president of marketing at Starwood and then Marriott, leading brand strategies for the Americas for their luxury level brands including the St. Regis, The Ritz Carlton, and Edition hotels.

Committed to Service

“It is with great excitement that I join the team at Kravet,” said Ms. Cohen. “My experience in the luxury hospitality industry, and my passion for personalizing customer relationships aligns with Kravet‘s commitment to exceptional service. I look forward to working with the Kravet marketing talent to inspire our customers, while also looking at ways to drive new business opportunities.”

Woodbury, NY-based Kravet Inc. is a leading resource and industry leader for home furnishings, available exclusively to the trade. A fifth generation family business, Kravet Inc. has grown to offer fabrics, furniture, wallcoverings, trimmings, carpets, and accessories. Continued commitment to innovation has helped the company transform from a small fabric house to a global leader, representing brands and designers from all over the world. Kravet Inc. owns Kravet, Lee Jofa, Brunschwig & Fils, GP & J Baker, and Donghia, and distributes a series of other high market brands – all specializing in style, luxury, and exceptional design. A shopping resource for all interior design needs, Kravet Inc. also offers an edited collection of unique, high-quality finished products across all categories for the home through CuratedKravet. The company has showroom locations in North America and worldwide.

Veteran Recruiters

Established in 1978, Herbert Mines is a specialist search firm focusing on the retail, fashion and apparel, beauty, consumer products and services, hospitality, leisure, restaurant, and digital/technology industries. The firm is noted for its C-suite recruiting work. Herbert Mines has had upwards of 3,600 searches during the tenure of Hal Reiter, who joined the firm in 1993 as president, and was appointed chairman and chief executive officer in 1998.

Herbert Mines Assists RugsUSA with CEO Search

Herbert Mines Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Alyssa Steele as the new CEO of RugsUSA, an E-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and home décor products. RugsUSA’s interim CEO Dinesh Lathi will continue with the company and return to his prior role as chairman of the board of directors. “We are thrilled to have an executive of Alyssa’s caliber join the RugsUSA team,” said Mr. Lathi. “Alyssa’s impressive track record at best-in-class companies combined with her passion for delivering for customers makes her the perfect candidate to drive growth and lead RugsUSA. I look forward to working with her as I transition back to my role as chairman of the board.”

Brenda Malloy is the firm’s president. She brings over 40 years of experience to Herbert Mines Associates. During her career, she has authored numerous articles on retail CEO succession, omnichannel leadership, in addition to being a featured speaker at the National Retail Federation’s annual convention in New York City. Working with leading retailers at the senior most levels to assemble winning leadership teams, Ms. Malloy primarily recruits board directors, CEOs, and their direct reports for publicly traded, privately held and private equity backed companies spanning vertical specialty, lifestyle and branded retail, off-price/value, grocery, hardlines, mass, and the specialty department store sectors.

Last month, Herbert Mines Associates placed Denise Magid to the newly created role of chief merchandising officer for Bloomingdale’s. Ms. Magid, who was promoted from her role as a general merchandising manager, is charged with driving the strategic direction and performance of all of the luxury department store chain’s merchandising initiatives. Her responsibilities involve building and enhancing new and existing partnerships, expanding the brand matrix and product assortment, and ultimately influencing the future growth of the Bloomingdale’s brand, said the retailer. Ms. Magid reports to Bloomingdale’s chairman and CEO Tony Spring.

The creation of the chief merchant role is a historic step for Bloomingdale’s and allows the brand to build on the momentum coming off its strong 2022 performance and its 150Th anniversary celebration. “We are confident that Denise’s vision and leadership will continue to strengthen our relationships with our brand partners and further refine how we can cater to the unique needs of the Bloomingdale’s customer,” said Mr. Spring. “We look forward to Denise’s impact in this newly created role.”

