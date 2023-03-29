DHR Global Appoints Chief Talent Officer and VP of Global Talent Acquisition

March 29, 2023 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global has appointed April Drury as chief talent officer and Buckner Bell as vice president of global talent acquisition. ”These appointments strengthen DHR’s commitment to building the firm’s culture and a strong network of talent around the world,” the firm said. “The firm is highly committed to recruiting, retaining, and promoting talent to help drive our global growth, and April and Buckner are the backbone of our talent strategy,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “I’m thrilled that both of these highly-skilled team members are growing their careers within the firm and we look forward to their continued successes.”

Ms. Drury is responsible for building DHR’s global talent strategy. She works closely with the firm’s CEO, leaders across the organization, and a dedicated global team to acquire and retain top talent. She joined the firm in 2004 in a research role at Jobplex, Ms. Drury was then promoted to principal and then to director of research. In 2008, she was named vice president of talent acquisition where she led DHR’s talent strategy alongside DHR’s founder and then-CEO, David Hoffmann. Prior to her career in executive search, Ms. Drury was an associate for a female-led and family-owned HR consulting firm.

“In an industry where trust is the currency, I am proud to be with a firm that puts long-term relationships first,” said Ms. Drury. “The DHR approach continues to set us apart in a competitive talent space.”

Mr. Bell manages a team focused on partner-level growth for DHR’s multiple services offerings, and on recruitment for the firm’s research and execution function. He began his career with DHR in 2014 as a researcher working with the private equity, corporate affairs, and communications and industrial practices before being promoted into a talent acquisition role. With a data-driven approach to process improvement and expansion, Mr. Bell focuses on talent strategy, onboarding, and succession planning for the organization globally.

“DHR puts employees first and demonstrates a strong commitment to thoughtful recruitment and talent retention of key employees,” said Mr. Bell. “I am grateful for the opportunity to build my career with such a wonderful company.”

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment, and succession planning services.

New Practice

DHR recently appointed Jessica Bayer as managing partner of its newly launched corporate affairs and communications practice. “We’re pleased to expand our expertise across more than 20 industries and functional areas with the addition of our corporate affairs and communications practice group,” said Mr. Hoffmann. “We warmly welcome Jessica to the team and are confident her expertise and deep understanding of the talent landscape across corporate affairs and communications will serve DHR’s clients well.”

DHR launched the corporate affairs and communications practice to help clients recruit and hire talent focused on corporate reputation. “As pressure from consumers and shareholders increases, the role of corporate communications is increasingly important to help companies share their perspectives encompassing important issues including ESG, social justice, diversity, and philanthropy,” the firm said. The practice is designed to support clients across industries who are seeking leaders in communications, corporate affairs, media relations, investor relations, CSR or ESG communications, and brand marketing.

Recent Acquisition

In December, DHR acquired the Prairies offices (Calgary and Saskatoon) of executive search firm Boyden. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This move strengthens DHR’s presence in Canada, adding 12 partner, associate, and administrative professionals to the DHR Calgary office and expanding its expertise across functions and key industries. DHR’s Calgary office is a provider of executive search, emerging leader search, and leadership consulting, in partnership with its offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Saskatoon. The firm’s Canadian operations are led from Calgary by Bryan Arthur as managing partner, Canada.

“DHR has seen substantial growth in Canada, and we’re excited to continue on that path with the acquisition of the Calgary and Saskatoon offices of Boyden,” said Mr. Arthur. “We look forward to collaborating with our new team members as we bring the best executive talent to more organizations in Calgary and throughout all of Canada.”

“We’re pleased to build on our reach, resources, and relationships in Canada with the acquisition of Boyden’s Calgary office,” said Mr. Hoffmann. “With a combined local team of 26 professionals, we are expanding our footprint throughout the world and helping our clients achieve their talent goals.”

