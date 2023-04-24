Leathwaite Names Leader of Strategy, Consulting, and Transformation Practice in Asia

April 24, 2023 – London-based executive search firm Leathwaite has named Gavin Ng as leader of its strategy, consulting, and transformation practice in Asia. He will also help steer and accelerate the firm’s growth with private equity, venture capital, and high growth start-up clients. “I am absolutely thrilled that Gavin has chosen to join Leathwaite,” said James Lawrence-Brown, partner and head of Asia. “He brings an impressive track record, network, and reputation having successfully delivered for clients across a range of complex search assignments and functional leadership roles in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and wider Southeast Asia. Gavin’s expertise will be central to our continued expansion and coverage across consulting, strategy and transformation, and private equity communities, two rapidly growing sectors for Leathwaite in Asia.”

Mr. Ng brings regional search and advisory experience across corporate officer and functional leadership appointments. He was most recently leading True’s Greater China business based in Shanghai where he specialized in leadership searches for consumer, technology, and software portfolio companies of leading global and Asia mid-cap private equity and venture capital firms. Prior to that, Mr. Ng was the China country lead of HI Executive Consulting and led the firm’s professional services practice across Asia-Pacific. Before that, he led his own search boutique specializing in management consulting.

Leathwaite is an executive search and human capital specialist firm, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim, and data and insight services. Established in 1999, the firm has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors. Leathwaite has a network of international offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Hong Kong, and Zurich.

Recent Expansion in Asia

In February, Leathwaite expanded in Asia with the additions of Amanda Cowley and Yuting Goh in Singapore. “I’m delighted to welcome Amanda and Yuting, both of whom bring impressive track records, networks, and reputations within their respective practices,” said Mr. Lawrence-Brown. “Our expansion into Singapore is an opportunity for us to further invest in our corporate officer practices and support our clients with their evolving functional leadership needs.”

Ms. Cowley joined as a director to lead the Asia HR practice and will cover the full spectrum of HR senior leadership talent. She partners with leading global and regional businesses to source, assess, and secure top talent from across the Asia region. Ms. Goh joined Leathwaite as a consultant and a member of its technology and digital and commercial, marketing, and strategy practices. She brings significant international experience having worked in San Francisco, London, and Singapore.

Leathwaite Expands in London

Leathwaite recently expanded with the addition of Heather Barnes as a partner. “We are absolutely thrilled that Heather has chosen to join Leathwaite,” said Richard Buckingham, lead global technology partner. “We have long admired Heather’s impact, presence, and reputation in the technology, digital, and data market, and we look forward to integrating her unique experience and perspectives into what remains Leathwaite’s largest and most established practice.” Ms. Barnes joins Leathwaite’s global technology and digital practices bringing a wealth of experience as an advisor.

Leathwaite recently expanded in Asia with the opening of a new office in Singapore. “Having also recently set up its Asia advisory board – to provide regional senior advice through a strategically critical period of expansion and growth – the firm is well placed to partner with its clients across the region,” Leathwaite said. Founding members of the advisory board are chairman Alex Woodthorpe, technology advisor Jacqui Teo, and veteran banker Charles Li.

“As a global financial center and a hub for businesses across Asia, Singapore was an obvious next step for us,” said Mr. Lawrence-Brown. “It’s an exciting opportunity to broaden our support for clients in the local market and across the wider Southeast Asia region. It’s also an opportunity for us to further invest in our functional practices as we support our clients with their corporate officer leadership needs.”

