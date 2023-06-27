DHR Global Forms Alliance with Lezama & Partners

June 27, 2023 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global has added search firm Lezama & Partners to its platform. The partnership between the 20-year-old Mexico City-based firm and DHR Global will strengthen DHR’s presence in Latin America with the addition of four partners and five associates and administrative professionals. “We are thrilled to build our team in Latin America by investing in the Mexico market,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “We are committed to leveraging the local expertise and deep market knowledge in order to build strong relationships and deliver results to support our local and global clients in the region.”

The Lezama & Partners team members joining DHR include Luis Lezama Bracho, Luis Lezama Cohen, Recaredo Arias, and Marytere Arias, adding to DHR’s existing expertise in the financial services, insurance, industrial, and consumer industries. Five team members support them and deliver the administrative and research support. This team will complement DHR’s current Mexico team, including partners Gerardo Macias and Adrian Payan, based in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Monterrey and Mexico City, respectively.

“We’re excited to join forces with DHR Global. I’m confident that the combination of DHR’s global leadership and our local expertise will deliver outstanding results for our clients,” said Mr. Bracho. “Our partnership ensures that companies in Mexico will receive world-class search and leadership consulting services.”

Mr. Bracho joins DHR as managing partner. With over 20 years in executive search, he brings expertise in the consumer and retail, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. Mr. Bracho has a strong consulting and corporate management background, giving him a solid foundation for executive search work.

Mr. Cohen becomes senior partner. He has been involved in executive search industry in Mexico for over three decades. Specializing in board roles, Mr. Cohen has knowledge in nearly all industry and functional practice groups, particularly in insurance, sales, and marketing.

Ms. Arias joins DHR as partner. She is a specialist in the insurance industry on a national and global scale. Ms. Arias specializes in multiple industries. She has expertise in facilitating communication and decision-making between stakeholders, including C-suite, leadership, board of directors and government agencies. Her executive search experience spans various industries and functions, including consumer products, financial services, operations and human resources.

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment, and succession planning services.

Recent Growth

DHR recently expanded with the addition of Supriya Dikshit as managing partner, Asia-Pacific industrial practice and managing partner, Singapore. “I am thrilled to have Supriya leading one of our key practice groups and offices within the region,” said Mr. Hoffman. “Her hard work and dedication to DHR has led to much success, and I know she will continue to provide outstanding results for her clients and her global colleagues.” Ms. Dikshit brings vast experience in recruiting senior leadership for early-stage and established companies in the life sciences, healthcare, engineering, clean technology, and infrastructure sectors. She has more than a decade of leadership in the Singapore and Mumbai offices as well as in the broader Asian market.

DHR Global Appoints Leader of Los Angeles Office

DHR Global has named John Staines as managing partner of the global human resources practice and leader of its Los Angeles office. “I am pleased to welcome John as our new managing partner of the global human resources practice group,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “John brings a wealth of knowledge and proven results to the role, and his leadership capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to build a strong and successful human resources practice group.”

In April, DHR named Sara Lundberg as managing partner, North America non-profit practice. The firm notes that her leadership has been key to the non-profit practice group’s success, which has become of the fastest-growing areas for DHR. “We are grateful that Sara will be leading the team as managing partner, North America,” said James Abruzzo, managing partner, global non-profit practice at DHR. “She has proven her leadership ability and her collaborative, client-centered, and thoughtful approach has won the confidence of the team. Since she joined us in 2020, the non-profit practice is among the fastest growing at DHR, in part, due to her presence and her successes.”

DHR also recently added Andrea Bricca as managing partner and leader of the Las Vegas, NV market. The firm notes that her appointment adds another market to its continually growing presence throughout the country and the globe. “We’re excited to continue to grow our reach across more than 50 markets with our latest expansion into Las Vegas,” said Mr. Hoffman. “We’re honored to welcome Andrea to lead our newest U.S. market. Her proven legal talent expertise is sure to be an asset to our clients.”

