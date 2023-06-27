Preng & Associates Fills Board Positions for NET Power

June 27, 2023 – Houston-based executive search firm Preng & Associates recently assisted in the placement of Alejandra Veltmann, Joseph Kelliher, and Ralph Alexander as new members of the board of directors for NYSE-traded NET Power LLC, in Durham, NC. “Preng & Associates is delighted to have played an integral role in the comprehensive search for NET Power’s exceptional board of directors,” the search firm said.

Ms. Veltmann is founder and CEO of ESG Lynk Inc., a sustainability reporting consulting company dedicated to aligning corporate strategy. With 30 years of professional experience, she has a broad background and hands-on approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and reporting. Ms. Veltmann has provided leadership to global teams of international audit firms, large public entities as principal accounting officer as well as chief financial officer for entrepreneurial companies. With experience in public company boards, her approach to ESG reporting is to focus on ESG issues that are tied to strategy and financial performance.

Mr. Kelliher is a former executive vice president-federal regulatory affairs for NextEra Energy Inc. (NextEra), and a former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) chairman. After leaving NextEra, he joined FedArb, a dispute resolution firm, and is co-leader of its energy practice group. He also formed a consulting business, Three Acorns, that provides expert testimony and strategic advice. At NextEra, he was responsible for developing and executing FERC regulatory strategy for NextEra and its principal subsidiaries, NextEra Energy Resources and Florida Power & Light, from 2009 to 2020. Mr. Kelliher was chairman of FERC from 2005 to 2009. In this role, he efficiently implemented the Energy Policy Act of 2005, the largest expansion in FERC regulatory authority since the 1930s.

Mr. Alexander is former CEO of Talen Energy Corp. For nearly 25 years, he served in various positions with subsidiaries and affiliates of BP plc. From 2004 through 2006, he served as CEO of Innovene, BP’s $20 billion olefins and derivatives subsidiary. From 2001 until 2004, he served as CEO of BP’s gas, power and renewables and solar segment and was a member of the BP group executive committee. Prior to that, Mr. Alexander served as a group vice president in BP’s exploration and production segment and BP’s refinery and marketing segment. He held responsibilities for various regions of the world, including North America, Russia, the Caspian, Africa, and Latin America. Prior to these positions, Mr. Alexander held various positions in the upstream, downstream and finance groups of BP. Mr. Alexander has been on the board of Talen Energy Corp. since 2015. From late 2014 through 2016, Mr. Alexander served on the board of EP Energy Corp. He has previously been on the boards of Foster Wheeler, Stein Mart Inc., Amyris, and AngloAmerican plc.

NET Power is a clean energy technology company whose mission is to globally deploy affordable and reliable zero-emissions energy. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power recently completed a $2 billion merger with Rice Acquisition Corp. to accelerate clean natural gas power generation.

Energy-Focused Recruiters

Preng & Associates, founded in 1980, is a retainer-based, international executive search firm specializing solely in the energy industry. The firm’s experience spans the entire energy value chain – from the well head to the wall socket. Its subsector verticals have specific expertise in oil and gas (upstream, midstream, and downstream), oilfield equipment and services, power and utilities, renewables, engineering, and construction and industrials. The recruiting outfit has conducted more than 3,800 engagements for over 800 companies and placed highly qualified individuals for board, executive management, and professional positions in 91 countries, according to the firm.

Preng & Associates Recruits CFO for Flotek Industries

Preng & Associates recently assisted in the recruitment of Bond Clement as the new chief financial officer of Flotek Industries Inc., a NYSE-traded provider of technology-driven specialty green chemistry solutions. “We are excited to welcome Bond Clement to Flotek,” said John W. Gibson Jr., chairman, president, and CEO of Flotek. “We believe the combination of his deep energy industry expertise and a proven track record as a public company CFO positions him to immediately add value as we transition into a profitable, cash generative company.” Mr. Clement has more than 25 years of financial and accounting experience within the energy sector.

David Preng, the firm’s founder, president, and CEO, has worked on over 2,000 energy-related searches during his career, ranging from board and senior executive to managerial and senior technical positions. His current focus is primarily at the board, CEO, and C-suite level roles. Mr. Preng’s industry experience includes financial, managerial, and executive positions with Shell Oil, Litton Industries, and Southwest Industries.

Recent Placement

Preng & Associates recently assisted in the placement of Arslan Javed as chief financial officer for NAES Corp. Mr. Javed is a globally experienced financial and business leader with expertise honed from more than 20 years in the engineering, construction, and energy industries. He has a track record in mergers and acquisitions, operations finance, financial reporting and analysis, planning and forecasting, risk management, and project and contract management.

NAES Corp. provides construction services. The company offers operations, maintenance, fabrication, grid management, regulatory compliance, and technical support to build, operate, and maintain both traditional and renewable resources. NAES serves power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries in the U.S. The company was established in 1980 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media