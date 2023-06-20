DHR Global Names Leader for Singapore

June 20, 2023 – Talent advisory firm DHR Global has named Supriya Dikshit as managing partner, Asia-Pacific industrial practice and managing partner, Singapore. “I am thrilled to have Supriya leading one of our key practice groups and offices within the region,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “Her hard work and dedication to DHR has led to much success, and I know she will continue to provide outstanding results for her clients and her global colleagues.” Ms. Dikshit brings vast experience in recruiting senior leadership for early-stage and established companies in the life sciences, healthcare, engineering, clean technology, and infrastructure sectors. She has more than a decade of leadership in the Singapore and Mumbai offices as well as in the broader Asian market.

With more than 25 years of executive search experience, Ms. Dikshit is well respected inside and outside DHR. She is well networked with organizations regionally and globally and is known for her cross-border work. Taking these experiences and expertise further, DHR has asked Ms. Dikshit to take on these leadership roles, where she can continue the high growth that DHR has experienced in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Supriya has contributed significantly to the DHR Asia-Pacific team,” said Lisa Walker, managing partner of DHR’s global industrial practice. “With her consultative approach and hands-on execution, Supriya wins client accolades, brings a history of building long-term relationships and breaks new ground.”

Previously serving as managing partner, Asia-Pacific life sciences, Ms. Dikshit led the life sciences practice group across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and was part of the industrial practice focusing on ASEAN and India. Over the years, she worked closely with regional and global partners, collaborating and showcasing the strength of the Asia life sciences team on a global platform, with numerous global and regional clients. Prior to joining DHR, Ms. Dikshit served for over a decade with one of India’s largest recruitment and selection firms where she managed client relationships and execution across a breadth of industries including engineering, chemicals, consumer, textile, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life sciences.

“I am excited to take on these two roles, as I see immense opportunities in Asia,” said Ms. Dikshit. “I look forward to strengthening the Asia-Pacific industrial footprint further with possibilities of regional expansions in other SEA markets.”

Since 1989, DHR Global has been a leading, privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices spanning the globe. The firm’s consultants specialize in all industries and functions, providing senior-level executive search, management assessment, and succession planning services.

Recent Growth

In April, DHR named Sara Lundberg as managing partner, North America non-profit practice. The firm notes that her leadership has been key to the non-profit practice group’s success, which has become of the fastest-growing areas for DHR. “We are grateful that Sara will be leading the team as managing partner, North America,” said James Abruzzo, managing partner, global non-profit practice at DHR. “She has proven her leadership ability and her collaborative, client-centered, and thoughtful approach has won the confidence of the team. Since she joined us in 2020, the non-profit practice is among the fastest growing at DHR, in part, due to her presence and her successes.”

DHR also recently added Andrea Bricca as managing partner and leader of the Las Vegas, NV market. The firm notes that her appointment adds another market to its continually growing presence throughout the country and the globe. “We’re excited to continue to grow our reach across more than 50 markets with our latest expansion into Las Vegas,” said Mr. Hoffman. “We’re honored to welcome Andrea to lead our newest U.S. market. Her proven legal talent expertise is sure to be an asset to our clients.”

DHR Global Appoints Leader of Los Angeles Office

DHR Global has named John Staines as managing partner of the global human resources practice and leader of its Los Angeles office. “I am pleased to welcome John as our new managing partner of the global human resources practice group,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global. “John brings a wealth of knowledge and proven results to the role, and his leadership capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to build a strong and successful human resources practice group.”

Ms. Bricca brings over 20 years of senior-level search experience. While her placements are cross-industry, her search experience in gaming and hospitality includes working with companies that provide associated technologies. She works with practice leaders across the organization and leverages her background having placed talent, with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100.

DHR recently appointed Jessica Bayer as managing partner of its newly launched corporate affairs and communications practice. “We’re pleased to expand our expertise across more than 20 industries and functional areas with the addition of our corporate affairs and communications practice group,” said Mr. Hoffmann. “We warmly welcome Jessica to the team and are confident her expertise and deep understanding of the talent landscape across corporate affairs and communications will serve DHR’s clients well.”

DHR launched the corporate affairs and communications practice to help clients recruit and hire talent focused on corporate reputation. “As pressure from consumers and shareholders increases, the role of corporate communications is increasingly important to help companies share their perspectives encompassing important issues including ESG, social justice, diversity, and philanthropy,” the firm said. The practice is designed to support clients across industries who are seeking leaders in communications, corporate affairs, media relations, investor relations, CSR or ESG communications, and brand marketing.

