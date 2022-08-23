Carrington & Carrington Seeks Executive Director/Chief Development Officer for the Cook County Health Foundation

August 23, 2022 – Carrington & Carrington Diversity Executive Search has been enlisted to find an executive director/chief development officer (ED-CDO) for the Cook County Health Foundation in Evanston, IL. The new leader will be charged with overseeing the non-profit’s fund development, annual planning, board development, and marketing and strategic initiatives.

The ED-CDO will be responsible for managing a portfolio of major individual and institutional donors, creating and implementing fundraising campaigns, and marketing to the organization’s diverse publics, said Carrington & Carrington. The ED-CDO oversees two staff members. Responsibilities of the role revolve around fund development and marketing, foundation board relations, finance and administration, and managing the non-profit’s relationship with the Cook County Health system.

The ED-CDO will be expected to work with the foundation’s board to grow charitable support. He or she must also create and implement an annual development plan that defines strategies for individual, corporate, foundation, and event initiatives to meet revenue targets. Managing a portfolio of major individual and institutional donors to meet annual revenue targets is a key aspect of the position.

Creating a Plan

Among other duties, the new leader must create a strategic plan to guide foundation efforts for three to five years. The job also calls for creating and implementing annual plans, approved by the board, to meet organizational goals.

The ED-CDO will be expected to assure the financial integrity and viability of the foundation, said Carrington & Carrington. The individual must create and implement an annual board-approved budget to steward the Cook County Health Foundation’s resources prudently and effectively. Operating within the board-approved budget is essential.

The new ED-CDO must also assure a positive relationship and consistent communication with the foundation’s partner; manage and deepen the foundation’s relationships across the system with leadership, providers, and professionals; and provide leadership and support to emerging foundation opportunities as Cook County Health expands its vision and work.

Key Qualifications

Candidates must have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, said Carrington & Carrington. Prospects should also have proven fundraising expertise in raising revenue, stewarding donor relationships, and strategy development and execution. Strong strategic and operational planning and implementation skills are critical. Candidates must also have a strong financial management and organizational development record.

Carrington & Carrington said that a record of strong collaboration and stewardship of boards of directors and volunteers is a key part of the ED-CDO role. Prospects should have: six to 10 years of management experience in the not-for-profit sector; the ability to communicate the foundation’s vision and mission to key constituents; excellent written and oral communication skills, including the ability to present in a variety of settings; the ability to engage and work with diverse audiences; and the ability to operate a small office, assuring effective and efficient use of human and financial resources.

Cook County Health Foundation, founded in 2011, is committed to expanding and improving healthcare for those with the fewest resources through the support of the Cook County Health public health system. Through education, fundraising, and advocacy, the foundation helps build the system’s capacity to meet the needs of all of Cook County residents. The organization invests in services, needed equipment, and innovative initiatives to address the systems and its patients’ needs.

Diversity-Focused

Carrington & Carrington, with offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, was founded in 1979 and specializes in the recruitment and placement of African Americans, Latinos, women, LGBTQ, and other diverse professionals. It places middle management and senior level executives across various industries and functional areas. Co-founded by Willie and Marian Carrington, the firm ranks as one of the most respected African American-owned search firms in the nation.

Mr. Carrington has played and continues to play a significant role in increasing the representation of diverse professionals in major companies including banking, finance, manufacturing, and utilities. Prior to this, he was executive director of Inroads/Chicago and an auditor for the former CPA firm Arthur Andersen & Company.

Ms. Carrington is heavily focused in the firm’s healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors. She was previously a human resources and operations executive with Allstate Insurance. She focuses in large part on the healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors.

