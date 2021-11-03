Carrington & Carrington Retained by Feeding America to Recruit Chief Marketing & Digital Experience Officer 

November 3, 2021 – Chicago-based Carrington & Carrington has been enlisted to find a chief marketing and digital experience (CMXO) officer for the food bank network Feeding America. Marian Carrington, principal and co-owner, is leading the assignment. The CMXO directs the development and execution of strategies focused on significantly increasing public awareness of the issue of hunger, step-changing public engagement in Feeding America’s mission, said Carrington & Carrington. This includes the people and communities the non-profit serves, driving growth in unrestricted revenue and building Feeding America’s renown and non-profit brand.

The CMXO is responsible for leading brand strategy, strategic marketing planning and execution, and audience activation across donated, owned and paid marketing channels including traditional (television, radio, out of home, print/mail, etc.) as well as digital and other emerging media (digital ads, email, social medial, mobile, etc.), said the search firm. Development of multicultural strategies that demonstrate an inclusive perspective is critical. The CMXO ensures the organization’s message is distributed across channels and to targeted audiences to meet awareness, engagement and fundraising objectives.

Job Responsibilities

Among the responsibilities of the role, Feeding America’s chief marketing and digital experience officer will be charged with directing the advancement and evolution of Feeding America’s brand vision, goals and marketing strategies, said Carrington & Carrington. The CMXO will be expected to align those efforts with and reflect organizational strategic priorities and ensure positioning, brand personality and brand promise that is compelling, credible, distinctive and that reflects the non-profit’s focus on equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

The individual must also clearly articulate the most promising target(s) for engagement and relationship cultivation based on deep consumer insights about what motivates people to support domestic hunger relief and ending hunger. He or she should also ensure a specific focus on BIPOC (black, indigenous, people of color) and other marginalized communities are incorporated into strategy and practice.

The role involves overseeing a team of more than 25 marketing professionals and multiple agency relationships with a budget of $40 million (direct, non-payroll).

Candidates must have a mission-focused foundation. They should demonstrate a commitment to Feeding America’s mission through word and action, the search firm said. It is also critical that they be committed to keep people who face hunger at the center of the organization’s work and strive to translate this commitment into action daily. They must be willing to advocate for people who face hunger and serve as an ambassador for Feeding America inside and outside of work.

Strong Experience Required

Prospects must also demonstrate a personal commitment to valuing different backgrounds and life experiences through word and action.

Fifteen-plus years of demonstrated success in marketing including senior leadership experience within complex organizations in corporate, agency or non-profit settings is required, said Carrington & Carrington. Experience leading the development and execution of effective, comprehensive, innovative, multicultural marketing strategies that clearly define audience and map motivators and barriers with an inclusive perspective is essential. Ideally, this includes a track record of success with organizations known for excellence in insight-driven marketing and customer/donor experience.

Candidates should also have a proven capacity for effectively building and managing collaborative partnerships with external partners including agencies, consultants, donor partners, and other external advisors.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief non-profit organization and ranks No. 2 on Forbes’ list of the 100 top charities. Its mission is to advance change in America by ensuring equitable access to nutritious food for all in partnership with food banks, policymakers, supporters and the communities served. The non-profit has 200 food banks and serves more than 40 million people in virtually every community in America. Founded in 1979, the organization was formerly named America’s Second Harvest.

Respected Recruiters

Carrington & Carrington, with offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, was founded in 1979 and specializes in the recruitment and placement of African-Americans, Latinos, women, LGBT and other diverse professionals. It places middle management and senior level executives across various industries and functional areas. Co-founded by Willie and Marian Carrington, the firm ranks as one of the most respected African-American-owned search firms in the nation.

Bristol Myers Squibb Turns to Carrington & Carrington for Chief Diversity Officer

Carrington & Carrington was recently enlisted to find a chief diversity officer for Bristol Myers Squibb. The search firm is seeking candidates with strong experience in the international arena with an ability to navigate complex, matrixed corporate environments. But the winning candidate must have a passion for diversity and inclusion. In addition, Carrington & Carrington is looking for an executive with proven leadership experience, comfortable and articulate in communicating with the C-suite and board. The position is based in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Giovanni Caforio recently shared a note to the company about its commitment to accelerate and expand health equity and diversity and inclusion efforts. “As a company, we have had many conversations about the serious challenges facing the black/African-American community and have learned a great deal since the death of George Floyd,” he said. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed persistent health disparities that leave under-resourced and minority communities at greater risk of poor health outcomes. Now more than ever, we recognize our role in creating the change needed to address the health disparities and racial inequality present in our rapidly changing communities.”

Mr. Carrington has played and continues to play a significant role in increasing the representation of diverse professionals in major companies including banking, finance, manufacturing, and utilities. Prior to this, he was executive director of Inroads/Chicago and an auditor for the former CPA firm Arthur Andersen & Company.

Ms. Carrington is heavily focused in the firm’s healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors. She was previously a human resources and operations executive with Allstate Insurance. She focuses in large part on the healthcare, academic and non-profit sectors.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media