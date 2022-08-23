Slone Partners Appoints Practice Leader for Healthcare

August 23, 2022 – Life sciences-focused search firm Slone Partners has named Melissa Hurst as practice leader for healthcare. “Melissa Hurst is a very smart, talented, and experienced leader in healthcare executive search,” said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners. “As practice leader, she will drive our strategic efforts to build out Slone Partners’ healthcare client base and expand our partnerships with some of the most innovative and high-performing hospitals and health systems in the country.”

With her extensive background in healthcare executive search, Ms. Hurst will focus on expanding the company’s client base with hospitals, health systems, and academic centers. She will also retain her current title of vice president of executive search in which she owns and leads executive-level searches with a direct team of consultants whom she manages and mentors.

Before joining Slone Partners in March, Ms. Hurst served as special advisor to the president at the University of Toledo, where she drove human resources leadership strategy and direction for the university’s recruitment, retention, and organizational development functions. Prior to that, she served as principal, academic healthcare practice at Korn Ferry, where her responsibilities included business development, project management, and project delivery. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hurst worked as director of executive recruitment, executive search group, and as director of professional development, office of graduate and postdoctoral affairs, at the University of Virginia. She also served as an instructor of educational psychology at the University of South Carolina.

Related: Slone Partners Recruits Technology Officer for Encodia

Slone Partners is a nationally recognized senior-level recruitment provider that specializes in delivering executive, management, and leadership talent for the diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, healthcare information technology, and laboratory testing industries. The firm has offices in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Recently, Slone Partners was included among Hunt Scanlon Media’s Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms.

New Chief Talent Officer

Slone Partners recently added Alicia Montgomery as chief talent officer. “Alicia Montgomery is a true superstar in the recruiting world,” said Ms. Loveless. “She has a passion for providing an exceptional client experience and for developing effective training and onboarding programs to help advance internal talent. We are delighted to welcome her to the Slone Partners leadership team.” As CTO, Ms. Montgomery is responsible for building out internal systems and programs to support onboarding and the ongoing training, development, and growth of the executive search team. She also supports executive and leadership recruiting engagements through direct interactions with clients to ensure an exceptional experience on every search assignment.

Ms. Montgomery brings over a decade of senior-level recruiting experience within the healthcare, medical technology, and biotech industries. Throughout her career, she has played an integral role in building talent acquisition strategies and developing training and onboarding programs. Before joining Slone Partners, Ms. Montgomery worked for more than nine years at Morgan Samuels, where she served as senior executive recruiter, and later as senior engagement director where she led recruiting teams across various client engagements with a focus on client management as well as employee career development. Prior to that, she served as college recruiter, and later as senior recruiter, at Azusa Pacific University.

Related: Slone Partners Places Chief Medical Officer at Goldfinch Bio

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media