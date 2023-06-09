Blue Rock Search Recruits Global Head of DEI for Papa John’s

June 9, 2023 – Blue Rock Search has assisted in the recruitment of Candace Barnes as the new vice president, global head of DEI of Papa John’s. “Blue Rock was pleased to work with Papa Johns on the search to identify their vice president, global head of DEI,” said Ruben Moreno, founder and HR practice leader at Blue Rock Search. “Our team, led by Colin Boggess, understands the significance of having an experienced, dedicated leader as the driving force of an effective, multifaceted DEI function. Candace Barnes brings over 15 years of experience in DEI and a proven history of building effective, diverse teams, and we look forward to seeing her share her knowledge and experience to support Papa John’s’ continued success.”

Ms. Barnes is an experienced diversity and inclusion leader. For over 15 years, she has been helping businesses find and keep their employees. She also provides expertise on diversity and inclusion initiatives, ergs, national events, diversity outreach, ERGs, new hire processes, employee coaching and retention, and company culture. Her specialties include: career coaching, project management, diversity and inclusion, recruiting, university and early career program management, talent management, sourcing, purchasing, SAP, and supplier diversity.

Prior to joining Papa John’s, Ms. Barnes spent 15 years at Rockwell Automation. Her tenure there saw her rise through the ranks from supply chain management to leadership roles focused on talent acquisition and DEI, ultimately taking on the role of director, global diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Headquartered in Atlanta, and Louisville, KY, Papa John’s International Inc. is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company, with over 5,200 establishments across 44 countries/territories and in all 50 U.S. states.

In 2020, Papa John’s used ON Partners to help recruit Ann Gugino as CFO. She still holds that position today. “After a careful search for a candidate whose values, passion, and expertise align with Papa John’s’ core values and business needs, I’m thrilled to welcome Ann Gugino to our team,” said Rob Lynch, president and CEO. “Ann is a proven leader and change agent, who brings deep experience in the consumer and retail sector, including driving demand and profitability across digital and traditional commerce at Target.”

Minority/Female-Owned Executive Search Firm

Blue Rock Search is a 100 percent minority/female-owned executive search firm. As a member of the SRA Network, the firm is also a Hunt Scanlon HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65 recruiter. The firm’s consultants specialize in the targeted identification, assessment, and placement of executives across four distinct practice areas: human resources, franchising, customer experience, and operational excellence. Blue Rock’s processes, technology, tools, and search methodology are designed to flex to the needs of its clients.

Related: Blue Rock Search Partners with White Drive North America

Mr. Moreno leads the Blue Rock HR executive search practice specializing in the identification, assessment, recruitment, and onboarding of chief HR officers and their teams. As a subject matter expert and specialized executive recruiter, he has been dedicated to partnering with his clients to identify, assess, and recruit the best human resources leadership talent available for over 12 years.

Blue Rock Search Recruits VP of Global Talent Acquisition for LiveRamp

Recently, Blue Rock Search assisted in the recruitment of Akeem Joseph as the new vice president of global talent acquisition for LiveRamp in Sarasota, FL. Director Brian Cox led the assignment. “Blue Rock was pleased to assist LiveRamp with this search to identify their next vice president of global talent acquisition,” said Mr. Cox. “Building an effective team and a people-first strategy is critical to the growth of any organization, and it takes transformative leadership to achieve remarkable results. Akeem Joseph brings decades of experience to the intersection of technology and recruiting, and we are excited to see him make a difference at LiveRamp.”

Nancy Estep-Critchett is founder and executive search practice leader franchise and RPO with oversight of the franchise practice. She has 30 years of successful working experience as a business advisor and executive recruiter in the franchising space. Ms. Estep-Critchett has built solid relationships which have spanned decades with industry professionals and international brands.

As managing director, executive search, Mr. Boggess’ primary focus is shepherding the search process – from intake call to candidate placement. With over three years’ experience in talent sourcing, market research, and recruiting operations, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing much of the process, infrastructure, tools, and tech at Blue Rock. Mr. Boggess was also a key partner in transforming the firm’s employer branding and recruitment marketing efforts, including building and operationalizing the Spec Sheet.

Related: Blue Rock Search Seeks Provost for Linfield University

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media