Envision Consulting Seeks New Leader for the Los Angeles Conservancy

June 9, 2023 – Pasadena, CA-based search firm Envision Consulting was recently retained by the Los Angeles Conservancy to lead its search for a new president and CEO. The new leader will succeed Linda Dishman, who has been with the organization for over 31 years. The CEO will be expected to “honor the magnitude of previous accomplishments and continue to build upon the organization’s legacy with a deep passion for preservation and be a voice for historic preservation policy, education, and advocacy in Los Angeles,” said the search firm.

The new CEO will lead a staff of 16 as well as hundreds of volunteers, and manage an annual budget of about $3 million. Responsibilities of the role include: working with the board of directors to determine vision and overall strategy for the organization; leading and developing staff; establishing mutually beneficial community partnerships; cultivating individual and institutional donors; overseeing financial management and budgeting; ensuring the overall quality of programs and events; promoting an organizational culture of diversity, equity and inclusion; and serving as spokesperson for the organization.

Envision Consulting is looking for candidates with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience. A master’s degree in historic preservation, business, planning, non-profit management or a related field is preferred. Candidates should have a minimum of 10 years’ experience in progressively responsible roles within senior management positions. They must have demonstrated fundraising success with major donors, private foundations, and institutional partnerships. In addition, candidates should have a passion and deep commitment that aligns with Los Angeles Conservancy’s mission and vision.

The Los Angeles Conservancy was established in 1978 out of a community-based effort to prevent demolition of the Los Angeles Central Library. Today, that journey has evolved as the organization strives to make preservation part of public policy, urban planning, and public consciousness. The organization boasts a membership of 4,500 households, the largest membership of any local preservation organization in the U.S., reflecting a commitment to the belief that historic places add value and meaning to the present and future.

Minority-Owned Firm

Envision Consulting is a minority-owned firm specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, its partners and consultants are former non-profit executive leaders who now use their collective experience and inspiration to uplift non-profits and the communities they serve. Envision Consulting’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, and a focus on anti-biased decision making.

Envision Consulting Recruits CEO for Aviva

Envision Consulting recently placed Amber Rivas as president and CEO for Aviva in Los Angeles. This follows the recent retirement of Regina Bette, who served as in the top role for 11 years. The appointment of Ms. Rivas comes after an extensive search and recruitment process led by board chair Jonathan Werner and the search committee, in conjunction with Envision Consulting. “We are very excited to welcome Amber Rivas as the next leader of Aviva,” said Mr. Werner. “Amber will carry on Aviva’s legacy of transformative programming to improve the lives of youth and families in our community. Her leadership experience, skills, and passion for serving youth and families in the Los Angeles community makes her the leader we’ve been looking for.”

In 2021, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color. In 2022, Envision was named a Top 60 Executive search Firms Serving the Non-Profit Sector by Hunt Scanlon.

Envision Consulting was founded by Matt Kamin and Allison Fuller in 2006. Mr. Kamin, managing partner, has been working and volunteering in the non-profit world for over 18 years. He previously served as executive director of Palisades Emergency Residence Corp. in New York, Children’s Nature Institute in Los Angeles, and Los Angeles Youth Network in Hollywood. Mr. Kamin has also been a consultant to organizations serving populations ranging from disabled adults, domestic violence, children in non-public schools, and the geriatric community. He is co-founder of Youth for Charity, an organization bringing together teens of different faiths to raise awareness for families living in poverty, as well as founder of Eleventh Commandment, which has grown into JQ International.

Ms. Fuller, managing partner, has worked in the non-profit sector for more than a decade. Her interest in non-profits began as a volunteer, leading her to co-founding her own charitable organization. In the non-profit sector, she has held numerous staff and executive leadership positions, including executive director. As a former escrow officer, Ms. Fuller brings extensive planning and logistical experience into overseeing many aspects of management organization, contract administration, strategic planning, and operations. In addition, as a graphic designer and web marketer, she brings in unique talents to non-profits, expanding resources and efficiency while substantially increasing fundraising revenues. She also has a passion for helping youth and has worked with several major non-profit organizations, including Autism Speaks, YWCA, and Step Up Women’s Network.

