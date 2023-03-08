Blue Rock Search Partners with White Drive North America

March 8, 2023 – Blue Rock Search has been selected to handle recruitment process outsourcing for White Drive North America. “Blue Rock is proud to partner with White Drive as their RPO services provider,” said Ruben Moreno, founder and HR practice leader at Blue Rock Search. “Our approach is designed to make the whole recruiting process, from position opening to onboarding and beyond, seamless and positive for companies and candidates alike, with our core philosophy of ‘relationships built to last’ as the foundation. We look forward to working with White Drive to fill critical roles, achieve growth, and accomplish overall organizational goals.

In a highly competitive talent market, companies like White Drive are increasingly turning to RPO to best locate, attract, and retain high-quality, in-demand talent. Blue Rock handles RPO as an extension of clients’ teams, developing scalable talent acquisition models designed for each unique market and needs. “Our recruiting expertise allows clients to get the results they need, including excellent candidate quality and improved retention, without overwhelming their internal teams,” Blue Rock Search said.

Recruitment process outsourcing can offer a number of benefits, such as: reducing the administrative burden on your internal team; offering the flexibility to scale as growth demands; providing specific expertise from full-time recruiting professionals; streamlining the recruiting process for employer and candidates alike; providing cutting-edge insights, analytics, and support; and improving retention and decreasing turnover.

Part of the Interpump Group, White Drive Motors & Steering has its North American headquarters in Hopkinsville, KY. The company is a global provider of motor and steering hydraulic solutions that power the evolution of some of the most challenging applications across the globe.

Blue Rock Search is a 100 percent minority/female-owned executive search firm. As a member of the SRA Network, the firm is also a Hunt Scanlon HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65 recruiter. The firm’s consultants specialize in the targeted identification, assessment, and placement of executives across four distinct practice areas: human resources, franchising, customer experience, and operational excellence. Blue Rock’s processes, technology, tools, and search methodology are designed to flex to the needs of its clients.

Experienced Consultants

Mr. Moreno leads the Blue Rock HR executive search practice specializing in the identification, assessment, recruitment, and onboarding of chief HR officers and their teams. As a subject matter expert and specialized executive recruiter, he has been dedicated to partnering with his clients to identify, assess, and recruit the best human resources leadership talent available for over 12 years.

Blue Rock Search Recruits VP of Global Talent Acquisition for LiveRamp

Recently, Blue Rock Search assisted in the recruitment of Akeem Joseph as the new vice president of global talent acquisition for LiveRamp in Sarasota, FL. Director Brian Cox led the assignment. “Blue Rock was pleased to assist LiveRamp with this search to identify their next vice president of global talent acquisition,” said Mr. Cox. “Building an effective team and a people-first strategy is critical to the growth of any organization, and it takes transformative leadership to achieve remarkable results. Akeem Joseph brings decades of experience to the intersection of technology and recruiting, and we are excited to see him make a difference at LiveRamp.”

Mr. Joseph joins LiveRamp after spending the last few years at ServiceNow, where he was the director of talent acquisition, leading the company’s first technical recruiting function for engineering, product, and design. Prior to that, he served as director of talent acquisition at Johnson & Johnson, building and leading the company’s first technical recruiting function for Supply Chain Digital.

Nancy Estep-Critchett is founder and executive search practice leader franchise and RPO with oversight of the franchise practice. She has 30 years of successful working experience as a business advisor and executive recruiter in the franchising space. Ms. Estep-Critchett has built solid relationships which have spanned decades with industry professionals and internationally brands.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media