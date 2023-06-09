SpenglerFox Appoints Leader of the Executive Management Interim Line for EMEA

June 9, 2023 – Global executive search and human capital solutions provider SpenglerFox has named Rico Kaczmarek as client partner and leader of the executive management interim line across the EMEA region. He will be based in München, Germany.

“With Rico’s appointment, we are reaching yet another milestone in the development and diversification of our services portfolio,” said Jens Friedrich, CEO of the SpenglerFox Group. “With the exponential growth in the demand from our clients for interim management solutions across the EMEA region, Rico will not only strengthen our capability and reach to support our clients with agile interim solutions, but is also expected to play a significant role to support the growing number of senior executives who are pivoting their corporate careers into interim / fractional roles, thus offering our clients access to an unprecedented pool of experienced interim manager candidates.”

Mr. Kaczmarek started his professional working career in the hospitality sector, where he held several roles over seven years at Kull & Weinzierl GmbH in Munich, followed by tourism management studies at Hochschule München. He was then appointed as project manager at OpusCapital where he ultimately led the hospitality sector of the company with main focus on concierge services, security, and private transportation. In 2018, Mr. Kaczmarek joined the Scandinavian staffing agency Academic Work as account manager for perm, interim & staffing, and was promoted to senior account manager in 2020. In 2021, he was hired by K-Recruiting, a pharma-, med-, and bio tech interim company, where he held the position of key account manager until May 2023.

“It is especially important to me to collaborate with seasoned professionals from various industries and regions around the world,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “I am convinced that joining the SpenglerFox Group will allow me to create a global value chain and offer our clients unparalleled solutions.”

Founded in 2003, SpenglerFox is a global search and HR services firm working across multiple territories serving both the mature and emerging markets. The firm further provides interim management, payrolling, and recruitment process outsourcing in both mature and emerging markets. The firm also has a dedicated focus on board work for small to mid-sized companies and a research team that provides talent mapping and pipelining solutions.

Related: The Road From Pure Search to Premier Human Capital Solutions

Mr. Friedrich has worked in executive search since 1994 and has delivered assignments across all SpenglerFox’s practice groups. Additionally, he is a key member of the firm’s private equity and executive interim management practice. Mr. Friedrich joined SpenglerFox in 2010 as regional director for DACH and CEE. He has since overseen global operations and successfully led the firm’s management buyout in 2017 before becoming CEO.

Recent Promotion

SpenglerFox recently promoted Brigitta Füri to client partner EMEA region. She is a member of the firm’s consumer and technology practice groups, responsible for client origination and strategic client management. She works out of SpenglerFox’s office in Budapest, Hungary.

SpenglerFox Appoints Head of Life Sciences and Switzerland

SpenglerFox has added Zsuzsanna Zimonyi to its executive leadership team as partner, head of life sciences, and head of Switzerland. “Zsuzsanna has made a considerable contribution to our business since she joined us in 2013, and today the life sciences practice is one of the biggest contributors to our overall business,” said Jens Friedrich, CEO of SpenglerFox. “Her leadership of this business unit, her passion and professionalism, and ongoing contribution to the exponential growth of our presence in Switzerland, are simply exemplary. I am proud to welcome her to the executive leadership Team and looking forward to working with her and the rest of the leadership team as we prepare the business for a very exciting future.”

Ms. Zimonyi joined SpenglerFox in 2013 after 13 years with Korn Ferry, where her last role was that of principal. During her years in executive search, she specialized in recruitment for general management, commercial, and scientific roles. Her main specialty practices are life sciences and consumer goods.

Ms. Füri has been working in the executive search sector since 2005 and has gained extensive experience in corporate talent acquisition. Prior to joining SpenglerFox in 2020, she served as principal consultant at Arthur Hunt, country manager at Iventa Management Consulting and founder of her own boutique consulting firm. Her areas of expertise include executive search, career coaching, C-suite well-being advisory, and workplace mental health consulting (building resilience, managing stress, dealing with anxiety, depression, lack of motivation).

Related: SpenglerFox Appoints Head of Talent Acquisition

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media