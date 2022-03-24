Artico Search Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for PetHonesty

As business becomes more global and complex, and power shifts from producers of goods and services to consumers, the chief marketing officer’s job of planning and coordinating marketing activities has become more challenging — and much more influential. Let’s take a closer look.

March 24, 2022 – Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, has placed Eric Dahmer as chief marketing officer of PetHonesty, a provider of premium pet health products and a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners. “We are making great strides in building out PetHonesty’s executive ranks and we are pleased to welcome Eric to our team,” said Ben Arneberg, founder of PetHonesty. “He brings a unique background in both consumer brands and supplements, as well as a passionate attitude, and we expect to benefit from his expertise as we promote new products and hone our business strategy and marketing plans.”

Mr. Dahmer has more than 20 years of experience in brand building, general management, and consulting for iconic brands. He most recently served as vice president and head of marketing for Nature’s Way USA, where he oversaw a portfolio of wellness-focused vitamin and supplement brands. Prior to that, Mr. Dahmer spent eight years at the Kraft Heinz Co. leading brands such as Oscar Mayer hot dogs, Ore-Ida potatoes, and Heinz ketchup. Earlier in his career, he managed marketing for several Johnson & Johnson brands after spending five years as a consultant for Accenture.

“PetHonesty is on an inspiring journey to promote pet health and add more joyful years for pet parents to share with their beloved companions,” said Mr. Dahmer. “The company has a clear path to serve as a leader on several fronts in a burgeoning industry, and I am excited to be part of its growth and continuing success.”

Artico Search Launches to Help Companies Build, Scale and Protect

No one could argue that Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor and Matt Comyns, both of whom recently departed from Caldwell to co-found their own executive search firm, Artico Search, are anything less than ground-breaking search leaders. They are both among the very best in their respective specialties, recruiting some of the most sought after, and costliest, hires in the search industry and building successful practices and teams in their areas of specialty. In joining forces, they are looking to create a powerhouse search brand that reflects their experience, passion, and core values focused on delivering the people to drive change and transformation in the tech industry.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, PetHonesty provides a natural and noticeable boost to pet health through natural, science-backed products that demonstrate effectiveness pet parents can truly see. The company’s products are formulated to help address a plethora of common pet ailments, including immobility, digestive issues, and allergies.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Recent Search

Artico Search recently placed Jen Jones as chief marketing officer of commercetools, a platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. In her new position, Ms. Jones oversees commercetools’ global brand, marketing, and corporate communications efforts, including brand strategy and design, customer marketing, demand generation, product marketing, marketing analytics and operations.

Prior to joining commercetools, Ms. Jones was chief marketing officer at Dataminr where she led the company’s global brand, marketing, and corporate communications efforts, including brand strategy and design, customer marketing, demand generation, product marketing, marketing analytics and operations, and regional marketing. She previously served as senior vice president of global marketing at Cision, and Oracle’s director of industry product marketing for both the marketing cloud group and the CX applications group.

To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices (called the MACH architecture).

