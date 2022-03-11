Artico Search Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for Labster

March 11, 2022 – Top-drawer chief revenue officers are commonly found at start-ups and smaller businesses and tend to the bottom line while the rest of the C-level team expands key partnerships, seeks growth opportunities, or sources funding. That is changing. Larger businesses now view the CRO post as an essential, long-term role.

In one recent search, Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, placed Lenny Izzo as chief revenue officer of Labster, a platform for virtual labs and interactive science in Boston. “We are thrilled to welcome Lenny Izzo as Labster’s new chief revenue officer and to be working with him to further advance global sales, partnerships, and the impact we deliver to our customers,” said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, co-founder and CEO of Labster. “Lenny is a passionate and seasoned edtech executive leader with a track record of establishing world-class teams, driving significant growth, and instilling a consistent high-impact collaborative team culture.”

Mr. Izzo brings deep experience, having served as CRO for Watermark, a provider of learning outcomes assessment and accreditation solutions and one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in edtech. Most recently he was head of revenue for LeafLink, where he led the company’s global sales, marketing, and client success teams. He previously served as president and chief marketing officer at ALM, where he helped the company establish itself as a major digital media brand. Mr. Izzo has also held positions of leadership with Thomson Reuters and LexisNexis.

“This is a very exciting time for Labster as it expands its virtual reality training capability for nursing and continues to transform access to high quality science education globally,” said Mr. Izzo. “Labster’s 10-year history of innovation in virtual labs and laboratory simulations and commitment to empowering the next generation of scientists has allowed the company to cultivate a devoted customer base. I was immediately drawn to their strong vision for STEM education and success in the fast-growing edtech market. I’m honored to be joining the team.”

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students’ natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. Labster works with leading educational institutions to improve science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 institutions around the world, including ETH in Zurich, MIT, and Imperial College.

No one could argue that Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor and Matt Comyns, both of whom recently departed from Caldwell to co-found their own executive search firm, Artico Search, are anything less than ground-breaking search leaders. They are both among the very best in their respective specialties, recruiting some of the most sought after, and costliest, hires in the search industry and building successful practices and teams in their areas of specialty. In joining forces, they are looking to create a powerhouse search brand that reflects their experience, passion, and core values focused on delivering the people to drive change and transformation in the tech industry.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead.

Hunt Scanlon Media has reported on a number of search firms finding chief revenue officers for their clients. Here’s a look at searches either underway or recently completed:

The Lapham Group placed Sean Rider as the new chief revenue officer of One Concern Inc. in Menlo Park, CA . CEO Craig Lapham led the assignment. “We’re thrilled to welcome Sean to the One Concern team,” said Ahmad Wani, co-founder and CEO of One Concern. “Sean’s established leadership and expertise across strategic risk finance and the alternative risk space will enable us to offer our clients unparalleled value in the resilience space.” The Lapham Group is a leading boutique executive search firm headquartered in New York City.

Benchmark Executive Search, a boutique provider of cybersecurity talent, recently placed Ben Wenger as chief revenue officer of Dedrone in San Francisco. In his role, Mr. Wenger heads global sales to provide counter-drone technology to enterprise and government customers globally. “We are excited to follow Ben’s progress as he and the Dedrone team solve problems for new federal and commercial customers,” said Jeremy King, president of Benchmark.

Executive recruitment firm Buffkin / Baker has been selected to assist in the search for a new chief revenue officer for independent data cooperative Alliant . The search firm is seeking a dynamic sales leader and innovator in the data as a service (DaaS) arena as the company drives continued growth through multi-channel consumer marketing solutions. Candidates must be experienced executive with a proved track record of leading and developing high-performing sales and sales operations teams, said the search firm. They must also have hands-on experience selling consumer data solutions direct to mid-level to enterprise brands, understanding how data can impact direct and digital marketing initiatives.

