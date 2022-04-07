Wilton & Bain Launches First Office in Canada

April 7, 2022 – London-based executive search firm Wilton & Bain has expanded with addition of Chris Garvin as a principal within its professional services and technology practice. Mr. Garvin will launch the firm’s first Canadian office, in Toronto, as Wilton & Bain focuses on an on-going expansion and growth plan in North America. Mr. Garvin brings more than a decade of executive recruitment experience to the firm having worked both for retained search firms and in industry. He has a strong history of partnering with established private equity firms in North America and more recently as an in-house partner recruitment advisor for KPMG Canada, a leading Big Four firm.

Wilton & Bain’s latest executive hire has a track record of identifying top-tier talent for his clients who are growth oriented and helping scale a company from a revenue and people perspective. As the Canadian market leader for Wilton & Bain, Mr. Garvin is expected to leverage his experience and focus on working with professional services and private equity firms as well as technology clients both in Canada and the U.S.

“Wilton & Bain has been active in Canada for a long period now and we have multiple key strategic clients in the region which we’re eager to build on,” said group CEO David Heron. “Chris’ appointment and the opening of our Toronto capability will cement those relationships and enable us to continue our rapid expansion across the North American market.”

Trusted Recruiters

David Burton, global managing partner, said: “We are delighted to add someone with Chris’ experience and quality to our team in North America. He brings a range of expertise and knowledge across our core professional services, technology, and private equity portfolio in North America, with a blend of additive experience. We believe he will be a valuable leader within our team across the region and most importantly deliver real value to our clients.”

Founded 21 years ago, Wilton & Bain provides executive search, interim management/consulting and technology resourcing services to the technology, professional services and converging digital markets. With offices in London, San Francisco, New York, and Frankfurt, the firm has an expertise in technology to focus on digital transformation for clients across TMT, retail, consumer, financial services, insurance and utilities.

Last month, Wilton & Bain announced the promotion of two new partners within its U.S. operation – Simon Kent, based in New York, and Dan Jermy, based in Austin. Both joined the firm at the associate grade and have progressed through the ranks to become key leaders within the firm’s global professional services and technology practice, as well as playing prominent roles in the wider growth of the North American business over the past five years. Combined, the two partners have spent nearly 20 years of their careers with Wilton & Bain and will be critical to the firm’s continued growth across the region.

Home-Grown Talent

“It is always fantastic to see home-grown talent progress all the way to partner level; this is something Wilton & Bain has a proud heritage of achieving and is ingrained in our DNA,” said Gary Landes, global managing partner of professional services and technology. “Both Simon and Dan are critical to Wilton & Bain’s future and have shown great skill, tenacity, and leadership over recent years in delivering excellence to clients, developing talent, and contributing meaningfully to the firm’s strategic direction and purpose.”

Mr. Kent joined the firm in 2014. With nearly 10 years of executive search experience, he has advised and supported a range of professional services, technology and private equity clients with their key leadership appointments with a strong specialization across technology consulting, IT services and the office of the CIO/CTO. Having started his Wilton & Bain career as part of the firm’s London team, he has been an integral part of the U.S. business since 2017 and spent time in the San Francisco office before relocating to New York in 2019 to co-found Wilton & Bain’s East Coast capability.

Mr. Jermy j oined the firm in 2010 and was the founder of the company’s Austin office last year. He has 12 years of executive search experience, advising and supporting businesses across the management consulting industry with leadership appointments. His clients range from some of the world’s largest professional services firms to specialist boutique consultancies. Over his time with Wilton & Bain, Mr. Jermy has worked across the London, San Francisco, New York, and Austin offices. He also spent two years in Dubai with Boyden from 2014 to 2016, before re-joining Wilton & Bain.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media