Wilton & Bain Adds Two New Practice Leaders

August 5, 2022 – Wilton & Bain has added two new practice leaders, John Wittorf and Chris Rogerson, to its ranks. Mr. Wittorf, who will lead the North American consulting and tech services practice, joins the firm as a managing partner. Mr. Rogerson, a principal, will lead the global ESG and sustainability practice. They will be based in Austin, TX and London, respectively.

Mr. Wittorf has spent the last 16 years in executive search—13 in the U.S. and three in London—focused on leading the EMEA market for Beecher Reagan Advisors. He has focused on senior strategy, transformation, and change talent, primarily from top tier consulting and tech services firms around the globe. Mr. Wittorf’s clients have ranged from consulting/tech services, PE operating groups/portfolio companies, and corporations looking to bring in strategy, transformation, or M&A talent. The firm said he brings “a servant leadership style to every engagement he is a part of and an eagerness to collaborate with clients and teammates.”

“John has outstanding pedigree as an executive search professional, but equally, he has outstanding pedigree as a person and leader,” said group CEO David Heron. “It is clear that John and Wilton & Bain are aligned in our ambition to build one of the great firms in our sector and I am excited about the following he will create as we continue our growth in USA.”

“He will be leading a strong team across Austin and NYC, but in addition be a key member of our partner group as part of our recent MBO,” said Mr. Heron.

A Focus on ESG and Sustainability

Mr. Rogerson joins Wilton & Bain from Korn Ferry where he led ESG and sustainability for the professional search practice across the U.S. and EMEA. He is one of only a handful of seasoned executive and specialist search experts focused purely on ESG and sustainability. Mr. Rogerson began his career working in procurement and in sustainable and renewable energy solutions before moving into recruitment. Initially, he led consulting and digital recruitment within the TMT search practice for a global boutique, and then started his own successful ESG and sustainability focused international search firm which he ran for four and a half years.

Mr. Rogerson has successfully placed senior executive and specialist ESG and sustainability hires into consulting, corporate, and investment roles and is passionate about furthering progress on climate change and DEI. “We are very excited to welcome Chris into our business,” said partner Erin Callaghan. His credibility, market knowledge, and reputation will be hugely additive to Wilton & Bain’s existing work in this space. Under Chris’ leadership and guidance, we will have an industry leading ESG offering which will continue to make a positive impact for our clients and colleagues.”

Founded in 2001 by Jeremy Mobbs and Ben Latreuille, Wilton & Bain provides executive search, interim management/consulting and technology resourcing services to the technology, professional services and converging digital markets. With offices in London, New York, Austin, Toronto, and Ireland, the firm has an expertise in technology to focus on digital transformation for clients across TMT, retail, consumer, financial services, insurance, and utilities.

A Second Management Buyout

Earlier this summer, Wilton & Bain secured investment from Beechbrook Capital to fund a second management buyout, bringing 12 new partners into the shareholding structure to support the future growth of the firm. There will also be a pool of unallocated equity for future individuals.

“Five years after Wilton & Bain’s initial MBO the firm has trebled in size and now takes another important step towards becoming a widely held partnership, with the support of our financial partners Beechbrook,” said Piers Marmion, chairman of Wilton & Bain. “This transaction endorses the resilience Wilton & Bain has shown and its rare growth prospects, recognizing the capability of its enlightened management and the strength of its compelling ownership culture, as it welcomes another 12 new partners as shareholders. As Wilton & Bain matures, unusually it is becoming more dynamic, driven by the collective force of partners who are now owners. Its prospects are exceptional.”

Beechbrook Capital, a specialist direct lender founded in 2008, invests in SMEs across a range of industries in the U.K. and Europe. By the end of June, the firm had raised more than €1 billion through eight funds and invested in 85 companies in the European lower mid-market, including 60-plus in the U.K. Beechbrook’s U.K. SME Credit funds provide finance to predominantly non private equity-backed SMEs in the U.K., investing between £5 million and £15 million per transaction.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media