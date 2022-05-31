Wilton & Bain Launches Executive Interim Practice in North America 

May 31, 2022 – Wilton & Bain has appointed James Royall to establish and grow an interim management offering for the U.K.-based search firm in North America. He will be based at the firm’s location in Austin, TX. Mr. Royall’s appointment comes as Wilton & Bain faces increasing demand to solve the flexible resourcing challenges of its clients. Mr. Royall’s extensive experience in building executive-level interim networks and working in partnership with globally recognized brands and fast-moving investors will be invaluable, said the search firm.

In addition to his interim management role, Mr. Royall is also a partner in the firm’s global technology officers practice, recruiting CIOs, CISOs, and CDOs. Beyond C-level technology hires, he also supports clients in building transformation teams to modernize their IT estate. Mr. Royall, who joined Wilton & Bain in 2018, was a principal in London for two years before becoming a partner in 2020. Before joining Wilton & Bain, he was team leader, technology and change for RP International in London. “Having personally spent 20 years finding high impact, interim executives for my clients, I am delighted for James, and the opportunity he has ahead of him in the States,” said group CEO David Heron. “From our research, and existing activity, it is clear that the USA has high demand for a strong, interim capability, especially those with a technology and growth emphasis. I am excited about the business we are building, alongside our search colleagues in Austin, New York, and Toronto.”

The Right Person

“As one of the fastest growing interim management practices in Europe, client demand has now led us to add to our team in the United States, a market we have been operating in for almost a decade,” said James Humphreys, global managing partner, interim management. “James is exactly the right person to entrepreneurially lead Wilton & Bain Interim into the rapidly developing North American gig economy. I am delighted that James has committed to driving our growth and I am certain he will make a significant impact stateside.”

Founded in 2001, Wilton & Bain provides executive search, interim management/consulting and technology resourcing services to the technology, professional services and converging digital markets. With offices in London, San Francisco, New York, and Frankfurt, the firm has an expertise in technology to focus on digital transformation for clients across TMT, retail, consumer, financial services, insurance and utilities.

Wilton & Bain interim management has delivered value to a broad roster of technology enabled businesses by placing interim executives across a wide range of functional roles including technology, change, finance, HR, digital, data, risk and procurement.

Launching a Canadian Office

In April, the firm added Chris Garvin as a principal within its professional services and technology practice. Mr. Garvin launched the firm’s first Canadian office, in Toronto, as Wilton & Bain focuses on an on-going expansion and growth plan in North America. Mr. Garvin brings more than a decade of executive recruitment experience to the firm having worked both for retained search firms and in industry. He has a strong history of partnering with established private equity firms in North America and more recently as an in-house partner recruitment advisor for KPMG Canada, a leading Big Four firm.

Mr. Garvin has a track record of identifying top-tier talent for his clients who are growth oriented and helping scale a company from a revenue and people perspective. As the Canadian market leader for Wilton & Bain, he leverages his experience and focuses on working with professional services and private equity firms as well as technology clients both in Canada and the U.S.

“Wilton & Bain has been active in Canada for a long period now and we have multiple key strategic clients in the region which we’re eager to build on,” said Mr. Heron. “Chris’ appointment and the opening of our Toronto capability will cement those relationships and enable us to continue our rapid expansion across the North American market.”

David Burton, global managing partner, said: “We are delighted to add someone with Chris’ experience and quality to our team in North America. He brings a range of expertise and knowledge across our core professional services, technology, and private equity portfolio in North America, with a blend of additive experience. We believe he will be a valuable leader within our team across the region and most importantly deliver real value to our clients.”

