The Tolan Group Spins Out Healthcare Contract Business

August 2, 2022 – The Tolan Group (TTG) has spun out a new business from its healthcare contract staffing division. The company will be known as ClinTech Health LLC with a primary focus on providing contract employees for short and long-term assignments as well as temp-to-perm assignments for clinical and healthcare IT professionals.

ClinTech Health is led by industry veteran Dave Stillmunkes who has a 20-year background in healthcare staffing across the U.S. with a focus on growing the company’s clinical presence in the long-term care marketplace. Their clinical professionals encompass RNs, LPNs, and CNAs that provide clinical care for assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, retirement homes, and other facilities providing clinical care to the aging population.

Mr. Stillmunkes previously served as a vice president at Cross Country Medical Staffing Network, where he was responsible for strategy, execution, and full P&L management across over 50 markets, with more than 200 employees.

Bradley Ash, vice president healthcare IT, leads the healthcare IT service line reporting to Mr. Stillmunkes. Mr. Ash was previously a leader with a nationally known contract staffing company covering multiple industry sectors. He and his team are primarily focused on providing technical resources to healthcare IT vendors, software and services companies, and healthcare facilities that need short-term or long-term temporary employees for project-related work or to fill a gap in an organization’s technical employee base.

“This new healthcare contract division is already providing clients with a much-needed interim solution to help bridge talent gaps across the clinical and healthcare IT settings,” said Tim Tolan, founder and senior partner of The Tolan Group. “The need for the services provided by ClinTech Health has been validated by the significant number of permanent job openings that healthcare organizations across the country struggle to fill due partly to the great resignation and retiring baby boomers. Dave and his team are currently serving the needs of dozens of clients for both clinical and healthcare IT clients.”

“Building a de novo platform like this is an experience I never imagined would happen during my career,” said Mr. Stillmunkes, who will hold the title of CEO of ClinTech Health. “Our newly branded ClinTech Health has officially launched, and we plan to quickly become a leader in clinical and healthcare IT staffing. We are grateful to have started this new business as a division of TTG.”

ClinTech Health provides contract staffing services for the long-term care market serving clients east of the Mississippi and healthcare IT clients, mainly healthcare software and services companies across the U.S.

The Tolan Group recently announced leadership changes to allow the firm to exponentially grow and scale. Effective July 1, Mr. Tolan has moved to executive chairman. Kaye Johnson, managing partner, will assume executive duties as CEO, including leading the day-to-day operations, finance, and strategy for the firm. Ms. Johnson joined The Tolan Group in 2015 and previously was responsible for all client delivery and operations.

The Tolan Group Recruits CEO for PE-Backed U.S. Mobile Health Exams

The Tolan Group (TTG) has placed Shaun Ginter as CEO of U.S. Mobile Health Exams (USMHE) in Jacksonville, FL. He replaces Paul Hassan, who founded the company in 2011. Kaye Johnson, managing partner, and Jennifer Chee, vice president, led the search assignment. “I see tremendous growth opportunities at USMHE, and I’m thrilled to be leading this company to its next level of growth,” said Mr. Ginter. “I want to thank Potomac Equity and Paul Hassan for this exciting opportunity, and I see great things on the horizon to grow our footprint and scale our operations while we continue to deliver high-quality services to our customers across the U.S.”

Last year, The Tolan Group tripled its executive search business and continues to grow rapidly in its core market – healthcare tech, healthcare services, and behavioral health for private equity clients. The firm in headquartered in St. Augustine, FL, with remote employees based in nine cities. Managing partners Tim Russell and Rachel Gauthier will be responsible for all new business and client delivery respectively, reporting to Ms. Johnson.

Proven Recruiters

The Tolan Group is a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 healthcare and life sciences executive search firm. It provides recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and the behavioral health segments of the healthcare market. The firm is based in St Augustine, FL, with satellite offices in Atlanta; Philadelphia; Appleton, WI; Orlando, FL; Charlotte, NC; and Tampa, FL.

