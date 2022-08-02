Korn Ferry Acquires Interim Search Firm Infinity Consulting Services

August 2, 2022 – Top experts in talent management and C-suite recruitment agree that interim leaders will likely play a significant and growing role in top grading senior-level positions in a post-pandemic era, where costs and efficiency underpin executive hiring. Korn Ferry has acquired Infinity Consulting Solutions (ICS). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Korn Ferry’s adjusted earnings. “Infinity Consulting Solutions will be a great fit, with interim professional placement offerings and expertise that are highly relevant for the new world of work,” said Gary D. Burnison, CEO of Korn Ferry. “Today, Boomers are retiring and career nomads are looking for change – early and often. Our clients have entered a new reality where shortages of skilled labor are projected to persist, particularly in high-demand areas such as IT. Korn Ferry’s acquisition of ICS echoes our commitment to scale our solutions and further increase our focus at the intersection of talent and strategy – wherever and however the needs of organizations evolve.”

Headquartered in New York, with nine offices throughout the U.S., ICS offers interim professional solutions expertise which will further enhance Korn Ferry’s portfolio. ICS is a provider of senior-level IT interim professional solutions with additional expertise in the areas of compliance and legal, accounting and finance, and human resources.

The firm brings to Korn Ferry a vast network of senior IT professionals, a data-driven recruitment process, and deep relationships with a diverse mix of clients across multiple industries. ICS has also been recognized with the Best of Staffing Diamond award for 10 consecutive years.

“Now, with Korn Ferry, we will have a world-class global network of colleagues, vast IP and client connections at every turn. Our track record of success and deep interim professional solutions expertise, combined with Korn Ferry’s expansive organizational consulting credentials, will give us even greater opportunities to deliver client and colleague impact,” said Doug Klares, CEO of Infinity Consulting Solutions. “We’re excited to be joining Korn Ferry and look forward to what the future holds.”

Boosting Interim Solutions

Korn Ferry recently acquired interim executive solutions provider Patina Solutions Group. “This combination presents real, tangible opportunity for Korn Ferry and our clients looking for the right talent, who are highly agile, with specialized skills and expertise, to help them drive superior performance, including on an interim basis,” said Mr. Burnison. “Patina offers ideal solutions for today’s nomadic labor market.”

Korn Ferry Acquires Lucas Group

Korn Ferry recently acquired Lucas Group. The addition of Lucas Group to Korn Ferry’s broader talent acquisition portfolio – spanning executive search, recruitment process outsourcing, and professional search – is expected to accelerate Korn Ferry’s ability to capture additional share of the professional search and contracting market. Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Atlanta, Lucas Group is a professional search and contract staffing firm, targeting middle market businesses. Key areas of focus span specializations such as accounting & finance, human resources, information technology, legal, military transition, sales & marketing, and supply chain & operations. “This transaction takes aim at the highly fragmented professional search and contract staffing market,” said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures.

“This combination is the right move at the right time,” said Korn Ferry CEO Gary D. Burnison. “Today’s workscape is being transformed before our eyes – people working anywhere, everywhere and at any time. Professionals are on the move, Boomers are retiring, and career nomads are looking for change – early and often. We are seizing this opportunity to help clients find the right talent who are highly agile with specialized skills and expertise to help them drive superior performance,” added Mr. Burnison.

Patina brings to Korn Ferry interim executive solutions expertise across multiple industry verticals. Patina’s network of C-suite, and professional interim talent spans functional areas of expertise including finance, operations, legal, human resources, and IT.

“As part of Korn Ferry, Patina will have even more great solutions to offer our clients,” said Mike Harris, CEO of Patina. “Korn Ferry is a leading global organizational consulting firm, with world-class solutions and we look forward to further bolstering our interim executive solutions with them. We are thrilled to be joining Korn Ferry and excited for the opportunities ahead.”

