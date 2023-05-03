The Tolan Group Recruits SVP of HR for One GI

May 3, 2023 – Executive recruiters are in hot pursuit of chief human resources officers and other senior-level HR leaders across the nation. Why such pent-up demand for top-flight HR experts?

Corporate leaders want HR leaders who are sophisticated, proactive, and strategic-minded, with strong business savvy to drive their people capabilities like they would a P&L, according to executive recruiters. CEOs, in particular, want their HR leaders to proactively recommend a host of forward-thinking initiatives that will provide a competitive advantage. The Tolan Group (TTG) recently assisted in the recruitment of Alex Britt as senior vice president of human resources for One GI. Jennifer Chee, principal, led the search.

Mr. Britt is an executive human resources business partner, who has managed all phases of full-cycle employment and employs current human capital practices that attract and retain high-potential talent, said the company. He is experienced with developing executable strategies that motivate teams individually and financially to exceed corporate objectives. Mr. Britt was previously vice president of HR at Vivant Behavioral Healthcare, a behavioral healthcare company that serves clients in residential treatment centers for adolescents, community-based services for clients of all ages, and ABA centers across nine states. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of human resources at Sequel Youth & Family Services, where he led a team of 34 HR professionals that included program management, talent acquisition, total rewards, and HR compliance.

Created by physicians three years ago, One GI has established a unique physician led culture with an integrated network of world class GI practices by best-in-class executive leadership. It is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI is backed by Webster Equity Partners, a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high-impact growth strategies.

Proven Search Firm

The Tolan Group is a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 healthcare and life sciences executive search firm. It provides recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health. Tim Tolan is founder, chairman, and managing partner of the firm. He is an experienced healthcare executive leading a healthcare-centric executive search and contract staffing firm serving healthcare services, healthcare tech, long-term care, and behavioral health. Mr. Tolan has multiple decades of experience in both privately held and publicly traded companies in a variety of leadership roles. He has deep PE expertise in placing executive leadership into portfolio companies across the healthcare sector.

Ms. Chee has been with TTG for six years in various client delivery roles and was recently promoted to principal. She will be transitioning to the firm’s business development team later this quarter reporting to Tim Russell, managing partner.

Recent Search

The Tolan Group recently assisted in the placement of Butch Marino as the new CEO of Riverside Oral Surgery in River Edge, NJ. Rachel Gauthier, managing partner, and Mallory Schmidt, senior search consultant, led the assignment.

Mr. Marino is an entrepreneurial and relational executive with over three decades of healthcare experience, including corporate development and senior leadership within multi-state, multi-location settings. He founded Baltimore, MD-based ChoiceOne Health Advisors LLC (C1HA) in 2021, where he advised hospitals, academic medical centers, and physicians in connection with M&A, joint venture strategies, strategic start-up, and program improvement strategies. His intellectual knowledge and experience include ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and dialysis centers.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media