Academic Search Seeks CHRO for Central Connecticut State University

May 3, 2023 – Education-focused executive recruiter Academic Search has been enlisted to find the next chief human resources officer for Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) in New Britain, CT. Senior consultant Carlos N. Medina and associate consultant Christy L. Scott are leading the assignment.

“Central Connecticut State University seeks a dynamic, distinguished executive to serve as its next CHRO to guide the university through transformation and change,” said Academic Search. “This is a unique opportunity for a visionary leader to join a vibrant, learning-centered community dedicated to teaching and scholarship, while also deeply committed to fostering a culture of inclusion.”

The CHRO will serve as a key officer for the institution and member of the president’s executive committee. With a recent university strategic plan and the president ‘s commitment to enhancing the climate, safety, and culture of CCSU, the CHRO will be charged with driving comprehensive transformational change within the human resources function. This includes expanding the HR team’s strategic competencies and focus, ensuring delivery of high-level proactive support; overseeing sophisticated business processes, policies and practices; fostering a culture of talent development; and nurturing an inclusive campus climate.

Key Responsibilities

The CHRO will be responsible for managing all personnel and labor relations programs and services for CCSU to assure their sound and fair administration and contribute to the effective utilization of the university’s human resources. This will include such actions as participating in labor contract negotiation, participating in development of bargaining strategy, performing and directing application of the university’s multiple contracts including interpretation of contract language to daily workplace situations, reviewing grievances, serving as hearing officer, preparing responses to grievances for such situations as arbitration hearing and advising managers on proper handling of disciplinary actions.

The CHRO will also direct the university’s training and development services for staff, including overseeing the assessment of training needs, evaluating training resources and arranging for training to aid staff and managers in the effective performance of their jobs.

This role requires a broad and deep expertise across all areas of HR (recruitment, hiring, onboarding, payroll, benefits, technology systems, training and development, performance management, employee experience, compensation, and employee relations).

Essential Qualifications

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in HR, labor relations, or a related field, said Academic Search. It is preferred that they hold an advanced degree in human resources, personnel management, public administration, business administration, organizational management, Law, or in a related field.

Also required is seven years’ progressively responsible experience in human resources with complex personnel systems including five years of supervisory experience. A proven track record of success in implementing programs that attract and retain a high performing, diverse workforce is also needed.

Prospects should have demonstrated experience leading largescale organizational cultural change. Further required is high-level business acumen and proven effectiveness as an advisor working directly with executives to align human capital initiatives with organizational strategy.

Founded in 1849, Central Connecticut State University is a regional, comprehensive public university dedicated to learning in the liberal arts and sciences and to education for the professions. Comprising four schools–business; education and professional studies; graduate studies; and science, technology, engineering, and math; in addition to the Carol Ammon College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences–CCSU offers undergraduate and graduate programs through the master’s and sixth-year levels and the doctor of education degree in educational leadership

Higher Education Recruiters

For over three decades, Academic Search has been a leader in designing and implementing search processes for leaders of colleges and universities across the country. The firm has completed hundreds of executive searches for higher education institutions and related organizations, for roles ranging from presidents to provosts to deans. Academic Search has a formal relationship to a premier leadership development program. As the subsidiary of the American Academic Leadership Institute (AALI), the firm provides substantial financial support to a number of leadership identification, development and support programs across all sectors of public and private higher education. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Academic Search is led by Jay Lemons, who has served as president since 2017, after serving for 25 years as a college president in both public and private higher education.

Dr. Medina, vice president for equity and inclusion with Academic Search, is the former vice chancellor and founding chief diversity officer of the State University of New York (SUNY) System. He has more than 30 years of progressive responsibility in state government and higher education with proven experience in leadership, management, and staff development.

Dr. Scott, who joined Academic Search in 2019, has facilitated searches for academic deans as well as cabinet-level roles in academic affairs and enrollment management for both private and public institutions. She spent over 20 years in higher education in both faculty and administration. Dr. Scott has taught as an adjunct faculty member in anthropology and sociology at community colleges and at both public and private four-year institutions. In addition, she has specialized in teaching in the asynchronous online environment and has taught at multiple online institutions.

