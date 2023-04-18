The Tolan Group Recruits CEO for Riverside Oral Surgery

April 18, 2023 – Given the speed at which market conditions, business strategies, and operational structures have changed in recent years, businesses are more aware than ever of the crucial role the chief financial officer plays in shaping and driving a company’s strategic direction. This has kept search firms busy seeking top CFOs. The Tolan Group (TTG) recently assisted in the placement of Butch Marino as the new CEO of Riverside Oral Surgery in River Edge, NJ. Rachel Gauthier, managing partner, and Mallory Schmidt, senior search consultant, led the assignment.

Mr. Marino is an entrepreneurial and relational executive with over three decades of healthcare experience, including corporate development and senior leadership within multi-state, multi-location settings. He founded Baltimore, MD-based ChoiceOne Health Advisors, LLC (C1HA) in 2021, where he advised hospitals, academic medical centers, and physicians in connection with M&A, joint venture strategies, strategic start up, and program improvement strategies. His intellectual knowledge and experience include ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and dialysis centers.

Prior to that, Mr. Marino co-founded ChoiceOne Urgent Care in 2014 also in Baltimore and led the transaction to merge with Austin, TX-based MedSpring Urgent Care in 2017. The combined entity represented one of the largest urgent care businesses in the U.S., with multiple centers in Maryland, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas. With over 25 years in healthcare corporate development and senior leadership experience as president and CEO, Mr. Marino was responsible for the overall management, strategy, and direction of ChoiceOne/MedSpring Urgent Care. Furthermore, he was responsible for approving key decisions impacting the enterprise, including long-range strategic plans, capital allocation, joint ventures, mergers, and major acquisitions.

Related: The Tolan Group Recruits CFO for The Plastic Surgery Center

Riverside Oral Surgery currently operates multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities across five counties in the state. Each of the practice’s surgeons utilizes cutting-edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offers a full spectrum of services, from wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, to surgical management of oral cancer, to temporo-mandibular joint disorder and full reconstructive procedures. Riverside Oral Surgery is a portfolio company of MedEquity Capital and RF Investments.

Proven Recruiters

The Tolan Group is a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 healthcare and life sciences executive search firm. It provides recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and the behavioral health segments of the healthcare market. The firm is based in St Augustine, FL, with satellite offices in Atlanta; Philadelphia; Appleton, WI; Orlando, FL; Charlotte, NC; and Tampa, FL.

The Tolan Group Completes CEO Search for Lewy Body Dementia Association

The Tolan Group has placed Allison Feldman as the new chief executive officer of the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA). CEO Kaye Johnson led the assignment. “The board of LBDA is excited to welcome Allison as our new CEO and know she will be a great ambassador for our organization and to the individuals and families impacted by this disease,” said Christina M. Christie, the non-profit’s board president. “Lewy body dementia (LBD) affects an estimated 1.4 million individuals and their families in the United States. At LBDA, we are committed to increasing recognition and diagnosis of LBD and ensuring all families have access to the information and support they need along their journey.”

Last year, The Tolan Group named Kaye Johnson as CEO, leading the day-to-day operations, finance, and strategy for the firm. Ms. Johnson joined The Tolan Group in 2015 and previously was responsible for all client delivery and operations. Managing partners Tim Russell and Rachel Gauthier are responsible for all new business and client delivery respectively, reporting to Ms. Johnson.

Ms. Gauthier is vice president and practice leader for the healthcare software and services market and health plan and payer market. As a search consultant she partners with executives and hiring managers to find C-suite executives, EVPs, SVPs, VPs and sales, marketing and product management candidates. Ms. Gauthier has also placed entire leadership teams for early stage companies.

Ms. Schmidt joined The Tolan Group in 2021 as a project manager. She was named a senior search consultant this past January. Before joining The Tolan Group, Ms. Schmidt spent seven years in various positions with Northwestern Mutual.

Related: The Tolan Group Recruits CFO for Bristol Hospice

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media