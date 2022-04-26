MitchelLake Group Acquires U.K.-based Tyzack Partners 

April 26, 2022 – MitchelLake Group, a Sydney-headquartered provider of executive search, board and advisory solutions for digital ventures and transformation, has acquired Tyzack Partners, an international executive search firm based in London. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The merger strengthens MitchelLake Group’s global executive search offerings, particularly for board and advisory level roles, while expanding the company’s footing in Europe and the U.K. “Our partnership complements our intentionally geo-distributed operating model and adds Tyzack’s decades of experience and reputation in the global executive search industry, allowing us to provide a competitive edge for our customers,” said Jonathan Tanner, founder and CEO of MitchelLake Group. “We are extremely excited to boost our global board and advisory search offering to clients. This includes building a significant bridge of relationships into the UK and Europe, where Tyzack’s history, networks and relationships run very deep.”

“We will leverage Tyzack’s network and experience in a variety of sectors, particularly across leisure, hospitality, retail, and media – areas that offer great synergy with our expertise in digital ventures and transformation,” said Mr. Tanner. “We are confident that through this acquisition, MitchelLake will extend its ability to support technology-enabled scale-up ventures that are positively impacting global industries and continue to deliver the highest standards of leadership excellence.”

Tyzack Partners has a 65-year history in executive search for both public and private sector companies, with a project completion rate of over 95 percent. The company has expertise in sectors such as leisure, hospitality, information, communication and entertainment, private equity, consumer goods, and technology. The acquisition of Tyzack Partners will also see David Dumeresque and Neal Wyman, both senior partners of Tyzack, to continue to support and counsel the team as they remain with the business.

“We can now offer our services in the Asia-Pacific region, driving innovation across multiple industries and markets,” said Mr. Dumeresque. “This acquisition will allow us to access MitchelLake’s geographical and sectoral expertise in the digital space, as a key growth driver in the business landscape, as well as offering access to our clients to a new cadre of executives.”

MitchelLake is a global, specialist provider of executive search, specialist recruitment, and embedded talent solutions for adventures in innovation, from start-up to global brands. The firm supports global growth businesses via its operations in Sydney, San Francisco, Melbourne, Singapore, New York, London, and the Gold Coast. Over the last 20 years, MitchelLake has successfully placed specialist executive and functional leaders across 3,000 projects in 21 countries.

Recent Acquisitions

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, has acquired Alta Associates, a Flemington, NJ-based search firm founded by Joyce Brocaglia specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and data privacy. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. “This is a strategic acquisition that will add significantly to our business offering in a key field that touches every client we serve,” said Aileen Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Cybersecurity, data privacy, and resiliency are top priorities for boards and senior leadership across every sector of our economy.

Excel Sports Management, an industry-leading sports agency, has agreed to acquire sports and entertainment executive search firm Nolan Partners . London-based Nolan Partners will continue to be led by chief executive officer Paul Nolan and president Chad Biagini while operating as a new vertical within Excel’s properties division. Primarily focused on senior executive and board level roles, Nolan Partners works on a global basis with clients that range from sports teams, governing bodies, professional leagues, venues, agencies, broadcasters, and other corporate organizations in sports. The firm also has a performance practice that focuses on placing general managers/sporting directors, sports medicine, sports science, and recruitment specialists.

Haddonfield, NJ-based True, a global executive talent management platform, has acquired climate technology and sustainability executive search firm Hobbs & Towne, Inc. (HTI). Led by Andy Towne and Bob Hobbs, HTI will continue to serve its clients and provide a greater range of capabilities under True. True, one of the fastest growing search firms of the past decade, reported global revenues of $116.5 million last year. The firm placed No. 7 in the Hunt Scanlon Top 25 rankings. Hobbs & Towne ranked No. 24 and was crowned the fastest growing search firm of the year, reporting a 59 percent growth rate.

ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has acquired boutique strategy consulting firm Brimstone Consulting Group LLC . Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The complementary nature of our businesses made Brimstone an obvious partner for ZRG, as we continue to expand our portfolio of talent advisory solutions,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Further ensuring a new CEO is successful with the proven process of Brimstone will create a new paradigm for CEO transitions.”

Korn Ferry has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lucas Group . “This combination is the right move at the right time,” said Korn Ferry CEO Gary D. Burnison. “Today’s workscape is being transformed before our eyes – people working anywhere, everywhere and at any time. Professionals are on the move. Boomers are retiring, and career nomads are looking for change – early and often. We are seizing this opportunity to help clients find the right talent who are highly agile with specialized skills and expertise to help them drive superior performance.”

Related: Hunt Scanlon Media Launches M&A Advisory Service for Recruiters

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media