Riviera Partners Places CTO for ResMed

April 26, 2022 – San Francisco-based Riviera Partners, a recruitment provider specializing in C-level engineering, product and design leader placements, has assisted in placing Urvashi Tyagi as chief technology officer of ResMed, a medical device company in San Diego, CA. Partner Dante Carpinito led the assignment.

Ms. Tyagi will lead ResMed’s digital health technology team, driving the innovation and adoption of its cloud-based digital health platforms, as well as investments in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Urvashi brings world-class technology and engineering know-how, combined with senior leadership experience from other top fintech and consumer tech companies, that will help ResMed accelerate growth of our digital ecosystem, and achieve our goal of improving the lives of 250 million people in 2025,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s chief executive officer. “Urvashi has seen and developed best practices in technology across multiple industries, and her strong leadership and team development skills will help her infuse those learnings and practices into the market-transforming work we do.”

Ms. Tyagi has over 25 years’ experience in IT and mechanical engineering, user experience, finance, business development, and executive leadership. Before joining ResMed, she was chief technology officer and senior vice president for ADP. She was previously global head of commercial data engineering for American Express, and before that held senior roles at Amazon’s Audible business, Microsoft, and IBM.

Innovative Solutions

With Ms. Tyagi’s hire, previous CTO and current SaaS president Bobby Ghoshal now transitions full-time into leading ResMed’s SaaS business, which provides software solutions that enable out-of-hospital care agencies to work more efficiently to deliver personalized care.

“Bobby has done a tremendous job as ResMed’s first CTO, starting in that role in 2018,” said Mr. Farrell. “I’d like to thank Bobby for helping strengthen our digital health technology team with world-class talent and leadership, and I am excited that he can now be laser focused on accelerating growth in our SaaS business, building on the work he did as the COO for Brightree in 2016. ResMed’s leadership in software as a service provides market-leading solutions for healthcare providers, whole healthcare systems, and most important, the tens of millions of patients, residents, and seniors who rely on out-of-hospital care every day.”

Related: Riviera Partners Receives Grant to Bridge Gender & Diversity Career Gap

Founded in 1989, ResMed pioneers innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. The company’s cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. ResMed’s comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms supports professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, ResMed improves quality of life, reduces the impact of chronic disease, and lowers costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

Proven Recruiters

Riviera Partners is a global recruiting firm specializing in the technology industry. The firm provides clients with optimal placements by combining recruiter interactions and experience with data-driven findings about candidates. The firm has recruited for key executive roles at Pinterest, Postmates, Tinder, Twilio, Uber, Asana, Dropbox, GitHub, DoorDash, Hulu, and partnered with venture-backed concerns, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Benchmark, Accel, Menlo Ventures, KPCB, Greylock, and General Catalyst.

Through machine learning algorithms, Riviera Partners identifies specialized, highly qualified candidates that fit an organization’s needs from 600,000 professionals across tech geographies. Riviera can often provide a short list of candidates in 30 days and has a success rate of over 95 percent. “Speed and efficiency are what clients now want, and demand, of their talent providers, especially in the PE and VC world where time is short and value creation has to happen at lightning speed,” said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO and co-founder of Hunt Scanlon Media. Leadership talent, he said, is more often than not the key lever driving it all.

Mr. Carpinito, who is based in San Francisco, focuses on executive-level engineering and product searches for both enterprise and consumer VC backed start-ups. Prior to joining Riviera Partners, he was a director at Cognizant Technology Solutions in its business consulting group focused on the healthcare industry. He began his career in professional services for Accenture and Diamond Management and Technology Consultants (now part of PwC). He has also participated in two successful IPOs, with Wink Communications and Diamond.

Related: Riviera Partners Assists Life360 with Chief Product Officer Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media