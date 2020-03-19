The Onstott Group Recruits CEO for the Jumby Bay Island Company

March 19, 2020 – The Onstott Group , a Wellesley, MA-based search firm, has placed Wayne Kafcsak as the new CEO of the Jumby Bay Island Company (JBIC), a privately-owned, 300 acre island retreat located 2.5 miles off the Northeastern coast of Antigua in the Caribbean. Managing director Pat Campbell led the assignment.

“With a keen sense of adventure and love of the water, Wayne has built his career and expertise overseeing the many facets of island life,” said Ms. Campbell. “He brings the unique ability to immerse himself into varying cultures, developing local employees and managing expatriate teams to a high standard. We are very pleased to welcome Wayne and his wife Sally to the Jumby Bay Island Company.”

An experienced executive in luxury resorts, private islands and remote locations, Mr. Kafcsak joins the Jumby Bay Island Company from the Republic of Seychelles, where he served as managing director of Fregate Island Public. He brings an exceptional leadership, operations and marketing background, and has worked extensively with luxury brands, private owners and HOAs. Before that, Mr. Kafcsak was general manager with Fairmont Royal Pavilion, an iconic Barbados West Coast luxury five-star hotel. In this role, he was responsible for renovation, market re-positioning and relaunching the hotel while it remained open.

Prior to this, Mr. Kafcsak was general manager of Raffles Canouan Island where he was responsible for all aspects of running this recognized five-star Caribbean resort and development. Earlier, he managed and developed Peter Island Resort. During his career, Mr. Kafcsak also served in various roles with Bitter End Yacht Club, Caneel Bay Inc. and Pine Cay Meridian Club.

In his position with the Jumby Bay Island Company, Mr. Kafcsak is responsible for all operational and business aspects of the entire island including all assets, estates, real estate, oversight of management company for luxury resort and related equipment / infrastructure.

Tropical foliage and pristine white beaches characterize Jumby Bay Island, a secluded all-inclusive Caribbean hideaway accessible only by boat from Antigua. Legendary for providing travelers with world-class service and distinguished amenities, Jumby Bay Island has long been lauded for its attention to detail, its Jumby Bay Spa, sophisticated restaurants and bars, sensational beach-front suites and an ocean-front infinity pool.

Seasoned Search Consultants

Joe Onstott and Ms. Campbell co-founded the Onstott Group in 1987. The firm provides recruitment services for businesses across a number of sectors, including aerospace/ defense, technology, healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotech, manufacturing, consumer, business services, non-profit, higher education, venture capital, private equity and high growth companies. Based in the Boston area, with offices in Greenwich, CT and Houston, TX, the firm has filled senior-level roles for an array of clients, including American Science & Engineering, MorphoTrust USA, Dyn, Paytronix Systems, Valore, Vicon Industries, Demandware, Welch’s, Bose Corp. and Direct Energy, among others.

Mr. Onstott has over 28 years of experience in the technology sector. He is an advisor to many CEOs and boards of directors, assisting them in strategically building their companies. His search practice has focused on recruiting board members, CEOs and executive teams for early stage, high growth and turnaround businesses in enterprise software, communications, ecommerce, media, defense, security and business services.

With a background in management consulting, Ms. Campbell brings a consultative approach to building high performance management teams. She has completed executive search assignments for clients in software, consumer products, non-profit, higher education, services and private equity industries. Her clients range from early-stage ventures to large public companies. Among her honors, Ms. Campbell has been named to the Top 10 Recruiters by Women’s Business Boston.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media